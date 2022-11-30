Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Potential Rail Shutdown

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement on the potential national rail shutdown:

“A rail shutdown would severely disrupt the flow of essential resources throughout America, including heating fuels, salt for winter ice control, and many other supplies critical to the health and safety of Vermonters and all Americans. I fully support President Biden’s request that Congress put in place the Tentative Agreement, which was agreed to earlier this year by workers and operators. Americans cannot withstand further supply disruptions, or cost increases, and I strongly encourage Congress to move quickly and send a bill to the President’s desk.”