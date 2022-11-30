Submit Release
Alkami to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that company leadership will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Presenters will include Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Hill, Chief Financial Officer. Where applicable, a webcast and replay of the event will be accessible at investors.alkami.com.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, loan origination, payment fraud prevention, and data analytics and engagement solutions. To learn more, visit alkami.com.

