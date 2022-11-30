Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,638 in the last 365 days.

Barbados National Day

On behalf of the people and the Government of the United States of America, I extend my sincere best wishes to Barbados and its people as they celebrate their Independence Day on November 30.

Our countries share a commitment to democracy and work closely on promoting a safe and prosperous Caribbean.  We value our partnership promoting regional security, including combating drugs and weapons trafficking through the U.S.-Caribbean Basin Security Initiative.

Barbados remains a global leader in combating the climate crisis.  Through the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030), we pledge our close cooperation on climate adaptation and resilience and to strengthening the region’s energy security with the urgency these challenges demand.

To all the people of Barbados, please accept congratulations from me and the American people on this special occasion.

You just read:

Barbados National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.