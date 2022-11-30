Barbados National Day

On behalf of the people and the Government of the United States of America, I extend my sincere best wishes to Barbados and its people as they celebrate their Independence Day on November 30.

Our countries share a commitment to democracy and work closely on promoting a safe and prosperous Caribbean. We value our partnership promoting regional security, including combating drugs and weapons trafficking through the U.S.-Caribbean Basin Security Initiative.

Barbados remains a global leader in combating the climate crisis. Through the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030), we pledge our close cooperation on climate adaptation and resilience and to strengthening the region’s energy security with the urgency these challenges demand.

To all the people of Barbados, please accept congratulations from me and the American people on this special occasion.