FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 29, 2022

AUGUSTA — Due to a serious threat against Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branch offices potentially from a aggrieved customer, the 13 BMV branches around Maine will only be open to scheduled appointments for the remainder of Tuesday.

“As our enforcement division works to resolve the threat against branches and out of an abundance of caution, branch offices will only be open for previously-scheduled appointments for the rest of the day,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “Our branch office staff will continue to provide service to those customers until we’re able to reopen fully to the public.”

Members of the public may schedule appointments for future dates at https://www.maine.gov/sos/bmv/locations/index.html.



