Global Fiberglass Market to Reach USD 19.9 Billion by 2028; Rising Adoption of Fiberglass in Transportation Sector | Markets N Research

The global fiberglass market size was valued at USD 15.7 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 15.7 billion in 2021 to USD 19.9 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period.

The global fiberglass market is expected to exhibit strong growth, reaching USD 19.9 billion by 2028. As per the report titled "Fiberglass Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Glass Type (E-Glass, ECR Glass, H-Glass, AR-Glass, S-Glass and Others), By Product Type (Glass Wool, Direct and Assembled Roving, Chopped Strand, Yarn and Others), By Application (Composites and Insulation) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028" observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 15.7 billion and USD 19.9 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period.

The most popular form of glass fiber-reinforced plastic is fiberglass. The fibers can be woven into glass cloth, flattened into a sheet, or arranged randomly. Except for transparent FRP panel applications, ECR is a type of electronic glass suitable for all e-glass applications. The global fiberglass market is expanding due to factors that favor fiberglass over other materials, including an increase in the use of fiberglass composite in the construction and automotive industries, increased demand for composite components, and strict emission control regulations. Expanding the construction and automotive industries' use of fiberglass will significantly impact the industry.

Many fiberglass manufacturers have been forced to close or significantly slow production due to the global shutdown. Because fiberglass became scarce, its price skyrocketed. Industries that use fiberglass in their manufacturing experience significant increases in production costs.

February 2021: A new sizing system, the T34, was created by Saint-Gobain Vetrotex as a replacement for their T30 product. The new T34 sizing system was created to make heat-cleaning operations possible without compromising the fabric's characteristics. According to the company, the new sizing system has produced excellent results without broken filaments during the weaving processes.

Increased Use of Fibreglass Composites in Automotive Industry to Fuel the Market Growth

Fiberglass products are widely used in various applications due to their higher strength-to-weight ratio; a crucial factor considered when making automobiles. High-strength, lightweight materials are used in the manufacturing process to help vehicles achieve high mileage and improved fuel efficiency. Many nations are concentrating on producing lightweight vehicles to achieve CAFÉ (Corporate Average Fuel Economy), which motivates the use of glass fiber composites in the automotive industry. As a result, one of the major factors fueling the growth of the fiberglass market is the increasing trend toward lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the fiberglass market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in August 2022, Owens Corning unveiled its new Next Gen Fiberglas insulation in PINK. This cutting-edge insulating solution enables installations to be finished up to 23% faster than their current solutions. A tightly woven network of fine, soft fibers produced by the most recent development in fiber technology creates a blanket of insulating micro-pockets.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Owens Corning Announced a Joint Venture Partnership with Pultron Composites to Manufacture Fibreglass Rebar

In June 2022, a joint venture between Pultron Composites and Owens Corning to produce fiberglass rebar was announced to have been formed. The agreement strengthens the business' commitment to sustainably offering higher-performance concrete reinforcement products.

Various Problems in the Recycling of Glass Wool May Hinder Market Growth

A cheap and effective kind of insulation is glass wool. The insulation business is faced with significant difficulty because recycling is difficult. For the physical safety of the individuals participating in the disposal process, proper disposal techniques, a mask, and protective clothes are essential when disposing of glass wool material. The infrastructure required for the secure disposal of glass wool is lacking in emerging nations. Additionally, they don't use suitable recycling and disposal methods, which contributes to the accumulation of glass wool waste. Given that the Asia Pacific area has the largest market for glass wool and that most of the nations there are developing ones, efforts must be made to advance the industry's recycling practices.

Forecast Period 2022-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.10% 2028 Value Projection 19.9 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 15.7 billion Historical Data for 2018 - 2021 Segments covered By Glass Type, By, Product Type, By Application, and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Global Fiberglass Market – By Glass Type

Global Fiberglass Market – By Product Type

Global Fiberglass Market – By Application

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the fiberglass market over the forecast period. Technology improvements in the composites industry result from the increased attention on emission control regulations and the rising demand for environmentally friendly products. The expansion of the fiberglass market in Asia is facilitated by substituting conventional materials like steel and aluminum with fiberglass. The region's fiberglass market is anticipated to increase due to the rising demand for fiberglass from various industries, including construction, transportation, automotive, and electronics.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain a huge portion of the global fiberglass market share in the coming years. The area's high population and rising industrialization are to blame for the enormous consumption.

The region's expanding automotive and construction industries, particularly those in China and India, are expected to fuel market growth.



In North America, the growth in this region is primarily driven by the region's expanding auto sales and widespread usage of fiberglass insulation in construction.



