Potato Protein Market 2022-2028: Grown To Stages Of Urgency And Need Immediate Solutions For A Sustainable Future

The Global Potato Protein Market was valued at USD 81.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 111.1 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 3.90%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Potato Protein Market was valued at USD 81.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 111.1 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9%. Rising demand for organic food products and a snowballing number of health-related issues are major factors for the growth of the global potato protein market. Besides, rising demand for plant-derived polypeptides or amino acids from various end-use industries and health benefits offered by consumption of potato protein are other significant factors expected to boost the growth of the global market over the forecasted period. Raising livestock, beef, and dairy, in particular, involves high cost and has adverse effects on the environment. On the other hand, the fact that plant foods require less resource and capital and even reduce emissions of greenhouse gases is driving the market for manufacturing of potato protein.

Potato protein is obtained under suitable conditions and is incredibly soluble and exhibit interesting foaming and emulsifying properties. The reason for the market's growth is the rising trend towards veganism and innovations from the manufacturer's end regarding the extraction technique and applications of these plant-based products across various fields. The need for food is multiplying as the world population is predictable to reach approximately 9 billion by 2050. An expansion in the agricultural area has a massive negative environmental impact and therefore faces a significant challenge. By changing the diet composition, allowing a larger part to be plant-based, the same land could feed more people. In 2017, preliminary draft released by Canada's new Food Guide reported that veganism was a top search trend in Canada which is ultimately expected to favor plant-based foods.

The potato protein market is segmented based on type, application, and geographical reach. Based on type, concentrate, and isolates are two forms. Based on the application, the global potato protein market is divided into food & beverages and feed. The food & beverage market segment is further segmented into meat, dairy, confectionery, processed foods, drinks, and sports nutrition.

The industries in the protein market are trying to bridge the gap between efficient big-scale production processes and innovations, for instance, Innovix labs, launched a plant-based protein with complete potato protein isolate. It's an all-natural, gluten-free, vegan protein that contains no carbs, starch, and added sugar and has well-balanced amino acids which is formulated to be used in low-protein foods, snacks, and smoothies, such as juices, protein shakes, and water-soluble beverages. Avebe, in Netherlands has come up with an innovative product Perfectasol D520. It is a unique amalgamation of tuber’s starch and protein. It makes it possible to make a 100% plant-based pizza cheese and possess the same properties as dairy-based cheese. On the supply side, Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is demanding more plant-based products from its suppliers.

The Potato Protein market investigation report assesses the global market for the Potato Protein industry and provides revenue and capability forecasts for the projected period of 2020-2027. The factors that drive the industry's growth are highlighted in the report. The report divides the Potato Protein market into main categories such as forms, applications, end-users, technology, and others for a better understanding. These segments are thoroughly examined in order to provide a more accurate outlook for the global and regional markets. The report also examines the industry's major players, including their product portfolios, company overviews, strategic growth strategies, revenue generation, market share and size, geographic presence, and development and manufacturing capabilities.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• PPZ Niechlowie

• TEREOS

• Omega Protein Corporation

• KMC Ingredients

• SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH

• AKV Langholt

• Agrana

• ROQUETTE

• Sinofood Industrial Co., Limited

• Avebe

• Emsland Group

• TechSci Research

Market Overview:

All enterprises involved in the processing, packaging, and distribution of raw food materials fall within the food and beverage sector. Fresh and packaged meals, as well as alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, are all included. Apart from drugs, this industry touches every product designed for human consumption.

As a result of the current economic depression caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, consumers are seeking to save as much money as possible. Consumers are doing so in a variety of ways, including buying more generic things and cooking their own meals instead of going out. As a result, food processing companies are getting more creative in order to reduce the cost of goods sold, attract more customers, and increase profit margins.

Obesity has a tremendous impact on the global food and beverage industry. The desire for healthful foods has grown, as has the demand for more detailed nutritional information. Companies have responded by launching lower-calorie foods and tightening control over how their brand is viewed in response to both of these changes. Companies want to be viewed as a healthy brand, thus they support activities that indicate this, such as youth sports. There has even been talk of levying a tax on foods linked to obesity to deter people from eating them.

Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028, and Volume Metric Tons-2028)

• Isolates

• Concentrates

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028, and Volume Metric Tons-2028)

• Food & Beverages

• Feed

• Other applications

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Potato Protein market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Potato Protein market.

The global Potato Protein market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

• In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

• What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

• In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

• Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

