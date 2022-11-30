At a CAGR 4.2%, Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Increasing Demand for Constructional Applications - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

According to Reports and Data, The Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Size to Reach USD 25.66 Billion During Forecast Period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The polymer coated fabrics market size is expected to reach USD 25.66 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth of polymer coated fabrics is owing to various factors such as stringent regulatory requirements for worker’s safety and increasing investment in research and development activities. However, concerns regarding the effect of coated fabrics on the environment is a restraint that can affect market revenue growth.

Modern polymers-coated fabrics are often used in structural applications. Properties of such materials are stiffness, strength, and thermal conductivity which makes them attractive compared with traditional engineering materials. Light and composite polymer materials are used in various fields as support or constructional materials. Polymer coating deposition on a wide variety of engineering substrates has gained significant attention. Coatings are tailored to provide specific characteristics such as wear, corrosion, chemical, and weathering resistance, to improve thermal conductivity, provide electrical insulation, provide solid lubrication, and low friction.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4948

Key participants include Continental AG, Sioen Industries NV, Serge Ferrari Group, Trelleborg AB, SRF Limited, Synthomer Plc., Seaman Corporation, Cooley Group Holdings Inc., Haartz Corporation, and Heytex Bramsche GmbH.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Among application segments, transportation segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing use of polymer-coated fabrics in various transportation applications. Increasing automotive production across the world coupled with rising per capita income is propelling demand for high-quality polymer-coated materials in airbags, automotive soft tops, and seatbelts. Safety is an essential aspect for car manufacturers, boosting the usage of coated fabric in the automotive industry. Increasing demand for electric vehicles owing to the rise in disposable income, especially in emerging economies, has led to an increase in demand for polymer fabrics, which is expected to drive the revenue growth of segment.

Polymer coated fabrics market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to massive industrial growth and rapid urbanization in key countries such as China and India. A large manufacturing base is driving demand for polymer-coated fabrics in various industrial applications. Strict regulations regarding the safety of workers are resulting in the increasing adoption of goggles, hard hats, and other protective clothing. Rising demand for coated fabrics from protective clothing, transportation, and industrial applications owing to large manufacturing units further supports market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Among process segments, hot melt extrusion coating segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2021. Hot melt coating applies a polymer layer to the base fabric by melting, extrusion, and calendering the coating material. The material flows into the gap between two rolls and mechanically bonds the melted film on the fabric in the desired layer thickness through this process. End products manufactured with this method exhibit high durability, do not peel or flake off, and have strong welded connections that do not separate, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

Inquiry more about to report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/4948

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Polyvinyl Coated Fabrics

Polyurethane Coated Fabrics

Polyethylene Coated Fabrics

Others

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Direct Coating

Calendar Finishing

Hot Melt Extrusion Coating

Foam Finishing

Flame Lamination

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Transportation

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Roofing, Awnings & Canopies

Furniture & Seating

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Request a customization on the report https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4948

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

Thanks for reading our report. For more details on customization, please connect with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to your needs.

For More Reports of Reports and Data:

Biocomposites Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/585055762/biocomposites-market-size-is-anticipated-to-boom-usd-51-32-billion-at-a-cagr-of-10-8-2027-reports-and-data

Melamine Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/585054759/melamine-market-size-to-worth-usd-10-55-billion-by-2028-the-increasing-use-in-high-resistance-concrete

Silver Iodide Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/585048388/silver-iodide-market-forecast-is-expected-to-thrive-at-impressive-cagr-by-2030-reports-and-data

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.