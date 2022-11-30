Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Revenue to Cross USD 15,376.76 million by 2028, Says The Insight Partners

Growing Demand for Multifunctional Inkjet Printers Fuel Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest market study on “Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (CIJ Printer and DOD Inkjet Printer) and End User (Food and Beverages, Automobile, Packaging, Cosmetic, Medical, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 9,176.42 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15,376.76 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Industrial inkjet printing uses inkjet technology to print or deposit materials as a part of the manufacturing process of a product on a production line. The idea is similar to that of a desktop inkjet printer, but the scale is vastly different in terms of machine size and speed, as well as the diversity of fluids that must be deposited. The industrial inkjet printers are majorly used for labelling and coding a product. The rising global packaging industry, combined with the faster operating speeds provided by industrial inkjet printers, is anticipated to increase the use of industrial inkjet printers in packaging.

Flexible packaging allows better transportation of the packaged goods and enables customizable designs and a better life span for the packaged goods. As per the Flexible Packaging Association, flexible packaging is considered as the second-largest contributor to the growth of the packaging market in the US, as it accounted for ~19% share of the market in the country in 2018, which was worth US$ 170 billion.

Industrial inkjet printers were initially designed to use in the marking and coding applications in packaging. The inkjet printing on flexible packaging helps maintain the quality of imprinted images and enhances the overall graphic representation during the phases such as manufacturing, packaging, transportation, and the final use of the product. Various advancements in printing techniques, such as better ink formulation, improved resins deployment, and high-performance printing equipment, help inkjet printer manufacturers enhance the printer performance. These developments have enabled industrial inkjet printers to meet the performance standards associated with the flexible packaging materials. For instance, Marabu is involved in the production and supply of water-based inkjet inks. The inks are used in the printing on flexible packaging for food and beverages products as well as consumer goods, such as cardboard boxes, toys, and wallpapers.

Further, these printers are now being utilized in various industries—such as the textile and healthcare industries. There have been several developments in textile printing techniques, from block printing to rotary screen-printing machines, as well as in dry heat transfer printing. In this printing technique, an artwork is processed by a desktop and then printed directly on a fabric. The textile inkjet printer aids the manufacturer to print different designs, colors, and patterns on the same fabric with more operating speed, ranging up to 1,000 meters per minute. All these factors are propelling demand for industrial inkjet printers during the forecast period.

The focus on just-in-time production is another factor hindering the industrial inkjet printer market growth. With the projected rise in the importance of sustainability and application diversification in post-pandemic times, the demand for industrial inkjet printers is expected to take huge leaps. Several associations, such as The Association for Packaging and Processing (PMMI), are involved in keeping a close check on the effects of the pandemic on the printing and packaging industry along with providing necessary avenues thereof to the concerned parties. Therefore, effective measures taken by such associations, backed by positive government initiatives, to support the packaging industry are expected to generate demand for industrial inkjet printers in the coming years. Further, significant investments by prominent companies in the development of advanced products is yet another factor supporting the market growth.

Based on technology, the industrial inkjet printers market is bifurcated into CIJ printers and DOD inkjet printers. The DOD inkjet printers segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020. Drop on demand (DOD) refers to a type of inkjet printing in which drops are ejected from the printhead only when they are required. A pressure pulse is created within the printhead, which causes the drops to form. DOD inkjet includes several technologies, including thermal inkjet (TIJ) technology, acoustic, electrostatic, thermal, and piezoelectric. The primary DOD subtypes, thermal and piezo are defined by the method utilized to generate this pressure pulse.

