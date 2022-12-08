Ratikant Kanungo has received the award for Entrepreneur of the Year

Ratikant Kanungo Entrepreneur

BHUBNESHWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ratikanta Kanungo, an Odisha-based businessman, received the award for Entrepreneur of the Year. On receiving the Award, Ratikanta Kanungo said: “I am honored to receive the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Entrepreneurship is one of the most economically empowering pursuits, allowing you to follow your passion and interest in solving some of the world’s toughest challenges, driving sustainable, inclusive growth, and ultimately creating a better world.

As an entrepreneur, Ratikant Kanungo has been committed to building a differentiated humanitarian business that gives affordable access to education globally. He would like to appreciate the significant role played by the Govt in supporting entrepreneurship in both emerging and developed economies, aiding new business models to scale up and overcoming their most significant barriers to growth.”

Ratikanta Kanungo, among the ten finalists for the entrepreneur 2021 award, was felicitated at a grand awards gala, amidst a gathering of over 500 of India’s leading entrepreneurs, business icons, investors, and government leaders, in Odisha.

Awards were also announced for nine other categories: Startup; Transformational Impact Person of the Year; Manufacturing; Services; Financial Services; Consumer Products & Retail; Life Sciences & Healthcare; Energy, Real Estate & Infrastructure; and Entrepreneurial.

Over the last few years, the entrepreneur India program has honored over 150 entrepreneurs across several categories. This Year marks the 11th Year of the Entrepreneur India program. Every Year, an independent jury consisting of some of India’s top business leaders selects the final stalwarts and winners of the program. The winner will join winners from different countries in Dec 2022, where one Entrepreneur will be announced as World Entrepreneur of The Year.

As one of the world’s premier business awards programs for entrepreneurs, the entrepreneur Award recognizes business leaders who excel in innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. The program is conducted in 45 cities in 10 countries.