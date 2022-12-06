Ratikant with Farmers

Ratikanta kanungo, who has been actively raising the issues and demands of the farmers, has called a meeting with farmers, and they have decided to protest.

BHUBNESHWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ratikant Kanungo has raised the issue of a fair cumulative price for Paddy Farmers.

Paddy," which has been the major crop of Odisha. The central government has declared the MSP 2,040 INR. which the opposition has criticized, Ratikanta kanungo, who has been actively raising the issues and demands of the farmers, has called a meeting with farmers, and they have decided to protest against the 2,040 prices agreed upon by the central government.

They have demanded at least 2,930 should be the price according to the increased cost of electricity, fertilizers, and urea. The Govt has played with the farmers by increasing only 100rs in the MSP.

Paddy has been the lifeline for the farmers. The cost of farming has increased in the recent year, including the labor costs, pesticides, and fuel," Ratikanta told reporters. As a result, farmers are already finding it difficult to stay in farming. Considering the growing cost, a mere Rs 100 increase in the MSP will not benefit our farmers."

"We have demanded that the MSP for paddy be increased to Rs 2,930. On the other hand, they raise it by Rs 100 every year. While we applaud the decision, it is far from encouraging," Ratikanta added."

"If we compute the current CPI (7.79%) with the existing MCP, the raise should have been Rs 140," Ratikanta added, referring to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). So, in essence, farmers will make no profit this year as well. Ratikanta has warned the government to raise the Paddy price for the ongoing procurement season of Paddy.