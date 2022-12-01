Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Provides Legal Help to Employees Whose Family Medical Leave Rights are Violated

One of Burbank's premier law firms provides legal help to employees who have been denied family medical leave by their employers.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced that the law firm fights on behalf of workers whose family medical leave rights are violated in Los Angeles Country and throughout Southern California.

"We represent employees and fight for them in cases involving the California Family Rights Act," said Michael Akopyan, founder and spokesperson for the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. "In California, the law provides eligible workers working for ‘covered employers’ to take up to 12-weeks of unpaid leave without losing their job, being demoted, or being retaliated against."

“This law is very similar to the federal Family Medical Leave Act, but offers additional protections to California employees,” revealed Akopyan.

"The law provides job protection for qualified employees needing time off from work due to a serious health condition," said Akopyan.

"If you are in the Los Angeles area and believe that your family medical leave rights were violated by your employer, call one of our attorneys to discuss your specific situation," said Akopyan. "Our employment attorneys have substantial experience representing employees and can help you restore your sights."

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan were named to the 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of more than 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

