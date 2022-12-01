National College Resources Foundation Hosts 10th Annual Gala & Fundraiser
December 3, 2022: A night to honor champions for youth and educationWALNUT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) will host its 10th Annual Gala & Fundraiser on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, at the Bronco Student Center at Cal Poly Pomona University, 3801 W. Temple, Pomona, CA 91768 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Each year, the organization honors extraordinary community leaders and trailblazers for the impact they have had in their own communities and in communities across the country.
This year, NCRF’s "Sneaker Ball" will recognize six outstanding individuals, who have truly made a difference in the lives of many students pursuing their college degrees, with a World Changer Award. The 2022 World Changers are the Honorable Sheila Jackson Lee, Congresswoman, United States House of Representatives; Tracy Thompson, Executive Director, San Diego County Office of Education; Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, President of Texas Southern University; Dr. Christopher Lynch, Dean of Bourns College of Engineering, University of California Riverside; Lenny Randle, former 12-year Major League Baseball standout.
The evening’s program, emceed by Ameer Walton, will salute and honor these trailblazers for their generous support, dedication to NCRF’s community-based programs and ongoing commitment to helping young people. Music will be provided by DJ Earthquake.
Additionally, the 2022 Gala will celebrate the students we serve, students who, despite many obstacles, work tirelessly to achieve their dreams of a college education.
“In light of the current U.S. Supreme Court hearings that may likely limit access to education for more students, it is imperative that we step up our efforts to break down additional barriers to higher education for our historically underserved and underrepresented students,” says Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder.
If you’re interested in attending the Gala, tickets are available for purchase here.
https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E347035&id=30
For more information on sponsorship/partnership opportunities please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100 or email info@ncrfoundation.org
About NCRF
NCRF, a 501(c)(3) organization, has created programs and initiatives to provide guidance, resources, information, and pipelines to empower students toward positive post-secondary pursuits. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gaps in educational achievement and eliminate workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
email us here