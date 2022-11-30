Nurse Call Systems Market Size to Hit US$ 3,243.34 Mn by 2027

Integrated Communication Systems Segment to Drive Global Nurse Call Systems Market by Equipment

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nurse call systems market is extremely competitive in nature, with a large number of players having a high degree of overall revenue consolidation. Most of the companies operating in the nurse call systems industry are globally present and have a broad distribution and sales network through alliances or registered dealers.

The most notable market participants are Ascom Holding AG, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Austco Healthcare Limited, Hill Rom Services Inc., Intercall Systems, Schrack Seconet AG, Critical Alert Systems, and Rauland have occupied a considerable share of the market due to their product offerings to the market.

The global nurse call systems market is expected to US$ 3,243.34 million by 2027 from US$ 1,342.70 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global nurse call systems market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. Growing number of assisted living centers and rising incidence of chronic diseases and Alzheimer’s are likely to drive the market. The ongoing trend of advancements in the nurse call systems is also contributing to the growth of the market.

The companies in this sector have been continuously carrying out developmental activities to increase their growth and increase their contribution to the market. For example, in January 2019, Rauland unveiled a truly next generation enterprise-wide platform for an Intelligent Nurse Call Responder solution. The solution has helped to improve clinical workflows and allow hospitals to optimize patient results. Similarly, Critical Alert Systems released its latest enterprise-class software framework, CommonPath Enterprise, at HIMSS19 in Orlando in February 2019. The platform has introduced the strength and reliability of cloud computing to patient communications and nurse calls.

Many well-known as well as small companies are present on the market to offer diversified products to their customers. Large companies are pursuing a strategy of acquiring small firms to improve their product range and extend their reach across various geographies. Moreover companies are undergoing strategic alliances such as collaborations to garner their significance and remain competitive in the market.

Few on the important key developments from the industry are mentioned below:

In 2019, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Voalte, Inc., a pioneer and leader in real-time, mobile healthcare communications. The acquisition of Voalte accelerates Hill-Rom's leadership in care communications and advances the company's digital and clinical communications platform and capabilities.

In 2019, The company announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Sphere3 Consulting. Combined company to deliver an integrated leading-edge patient communication and experience management platform.

In 2018, AMETEK, Inc. completed the acquisition of SoundCom Corporation, a leader in the design, integration, installation, and support of clinical workflow and communication systems for healthcare facilities, educational institutions and corporations.

Growing need for healthcare services and increasing influx of COVID-19 cases have expanded healthcare infrastructure and increased the demand for better communication systems—such as nurse call systems—for improved communication between physicians, nurses, and patients. The nurse call systems market is anticipated to show strong growth in the US as it is among the worst affected countries. Moreover, the proportion of geriatrics is phenomenally high; thus, accelerating the need for enhanced care. Furthermore, the fatality rate due to the virus is exceptionally high amongst the elderly. As COVID-19 is continuing to spread worldwide, researchers are looking into numerous options for possible treatment, including existing possibilities. For instance, in May 2020, the Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of Eko electrocardiogram Low Ejection Fraction Tool and Ascom telecare IP Nurse Call System. This remote call system helps in minimizing the interaction with COVID-19 patients in insulation rooms and the screening device assesses potential underlying cardiac problems in suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.

