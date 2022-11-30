NAHQ® Welcomes Senior Vice President of Organizational Workforce Solutions

Richard J. Bobos

NAHQ has announced the addition of Richard J. Bobos to its executive team as senior vice president of NAHQ’s organizational workforce solutions.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) has announced the addition of Richard J. Bobos to its executive team as senior vice president of NAHQ’s organizational workforce solutions (OWS). In this role, Bobos will work directly with healthcare leaders and executives in quality settings across the continuum of care.

“I am pleased to welcome Rick to NAHQ in this vital leadership role,” said Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ, chief executive officer and executive director of NAHQ. “He brings a wealth of experience that will support the OWS vision and growth planning to advance our mission. Specifically, his background in driving transformational change will assist the strategic growth trajectory of NAHQ’s Workforce Accelerator®, Team Training and NAHQ’s quality and safety Benchmarking Program.”

Since 2020, NAHQ has doubled its staff in support of advancing its mission to prepare a coordinated, competent workforce to lead and advance healthcare quality across the continuum of healthcare. This role is a net-new role and is a result of the growth NAHQ is experiencing in the health system market. The senior vice president of OWS will focus on maximizing NAHQ’s contribution to advancing a coordinated, competent healthcare quality workforce and will be responsible for client growth and developing NAHQ’s future product roadmap, in support of healthcare organizations.

Prior to NAHQ, Bobos served as the chief transformation officer for the Eastern Health Cluster, Eastern Province, a 23,000-employee health cluster in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He has served as a vice president at prestigious healthcare firms, including Cedar Gate Technologies in Connecticut, New Century Health in Virginia, and Evolent Health in Virginia. His management experience also included Valence Health and Advocate Health Care in Illinois and Franciscan Hammond Clinic in Indiana. In each role, Bobos led expansion strategies integral to healthcare improvements in the markets each organization served.

He earned a bachelor’s degree at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, and a Master of Business Administration degree in health sector management from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business at DePaul University in Chicago.

