The Global Blockchain Devices Market is worth reaching USD 2.52 billion by 2027
The global blockchain devices market size was valued at USD 482.5 million in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 482,5 million by 2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blockchain devices market size was valued at USD 482.5 million in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 482,5 million by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 37.62% during the forecast period.
The blockchain is a record-keeping technology designed to make it impossible to hack the system or forge the data stored on it, thereby making it secure and immutable. Blockchain technology is a decentralized, distributed ledger that stores the record of ownership of digital assets. Any data stored on the blockchain is unable to be modified, making the technology a legitimate disruptor for industries like payments, cybersecurity, and health care. The private blockchain is the best option if this is one of your needs. Private blockchains are unquestionably more stable network alternatives because only a few users have access to particular transactions.
Drivers:
The main factors that have considerably increased the demand for the blockchain devices market. The increasing crypto ATMs are driving the market’s revenue. The rising advancement technologies drive market growth. The growing demand for blockchain technology in supply chain management, and the growing demand for cryptocurrency is the major factor driving the market growth. The increasing investments in blockchain technology are significantly contributing to driving the market growth.
Restraints:
The high expenditures connected with research and development capabilities, on the other hand, are the major factor to restraint market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Blockchain Devices Market - By Type:
Blockchain Smartphones.
Crypto Hardware Wallets.
Crypto ATMs.
POS Devices.
Based on the type: The Blockchain Smartphones segment was recorded as the largest market share in the blockchain devices market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Blockchain Devices Market - By Connectivity:
Wired Connectivity.
Wireless Connectivity.
Based on the connectivity: Wired Connectivity held the largest share in the blockchain devices market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Blockchain Devices Market - By End-User:
Automotive.
Transportation & Logistics.
Retail.
IT & Telecommunication.
Government & BFSI.
Consumer.
Based on the end-user: The Consumer segment held the largest share market in the blockchain devices market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Blockchain Devices Market – By Application:
Personal
Corporate
Based on the application: The Personal segment held the largest share market in the blockchain devices market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the blockchain devices market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the blockchain devices market and the increase in the strict government policies regulating the BFSI sector for higher transparency and security and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for advanced technologies drives the region’s market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of blockchain devices. There has been rapid growth in the blockchain devices market in the region leading to global market growth.
The Asia Pacific is excepted to be growing lucratively in the blockchain devices market.
Latest Industry Development:
In December 2020, SatoshiLabs (Czech Republic) added a new holding to its portfolio: the startup Invity (Czech Republic). Invity has created a cryptocurrency exchange rate comparison tool and taken over the successful Coinmap.org project with an aim to mainstream cryptocurrencies by onboarding people with traditional investment knowledge but limited technical know-how.
In November 2020, Pundi X (Singapore) partnered with Merkle Science—a Singapore-based cryptocurrency risk and intelligence company. The partnership is focused on preventing the illegal use of cryptocurrencies on the Pundi X platform to create a safe ecosystem for carrying legal transactions.
In December 2020, SatoshiLabs (Czech Republic) announced that its subsidiary Tropic Square (Czech Republic) would create a secure and transparent chip called TASSIC. TASSIC is the first custom chip (ASIC) with a minimalistic implementation of fundamental functionality—secure storage and associated cryptography—to securely store digital data market.
