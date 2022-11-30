EPW Committee Advances Federal Highways, TVA, & Southwest Border Regional Commission Nominations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) voted to advance several nominations during a committee business meeting: Shailen P. Bhatt to be Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) by voice vote, Beth Prichard Geer to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) by a vote of 11-9, and Juan Eduardo Sanchez to be Federal Cochairperson of the Southwest Border Regional Commission by voice vote.

The Committee also voted 10-10 on the nomination of Joseph Goffman to be an Assistant Administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), moving his nomination one step closer to consideration by the full Senate.

Prior to the votes, EPW Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.) spoke in support of the nominees:

ON SHAILEN BHATT:

“Mr. Bhatt brings with him an almost perfect resume for this position. In addition to leading both the Delaware and Colorado Departments of Transportation, Mr. Bhatt also has substantial previous experience at the Federal Highway Administration, along with involvement in the private sector and work at non-profit transportation advocacy organizations. I am confident that Mr. Bhatt will bring the same level of outstanding leadership to the Federal Highway Administration that he has demonstrated throughout his career.”

ON JOSEPH GOFFMAN:

“Throughout his time working on this Committee and at EPA, Mr. Goffman has demonstrated a clear commitment to following the law in a way that provides cleaner air and a safer climate for all, while also providing predictability and certainty for industry. Should he be confirmed, I have no doubt Mr. Goffman will work closely with members of this Committee as EPA implements the historic climate investments in the Inflation Reduction Act.”

ON BETH PRICHARD GEER:

“As a native Tennessean, Ms. Geer has seen firsthand how economic development driven by TVA has lifted rural communities in her home state. Her years of public service, along with her experience working closely with developers of renewable energy, will be great assets to TVA’s Board of Directors.”

In addition to advancing several nominations, the EPW Committee also voted to report 18 General Services Administration resolutions.

