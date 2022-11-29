Submit Release
Three Respiratory Viruses Spreading in Arkansas as Holiday Season Arrives

Three respiratory viruses are threatening Arkansans this holiday season, experts including ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson tell television station KNWA/Fox 24.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is spreading in the state, as are the flu and COVID-19. KNWA/Fox 24 reports that Mercy Northwest Arkansas is seeing an increase in patients with respiratory viruses.

RSV and the flu can be dangerous for younger children, according to Thompson.

“(For) little kids that have small airways, it can be a problem, and I would encourage you to try to keep your family, yourselves, and your loved ones among healthy individuals,” he tells reporter Alex Angle.

The Arkansas Department of Health has reported that flu cases are rising earlier than usual in the state this flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tips on protecting yourself and others from RSV, the flu, and COVID-19.

