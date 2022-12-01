Magicians, Mentalists, Illusionists, and Performers are Invited to Join the Ryan Beyer Experience Tour

The magicians, mentalists, illusionists, and entertainers included in the Ryan Beyer Experience Tour are making headlines throughout the United States.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, December 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ryan Beyer Tour is officially on the road and they are currently seeking additional performers - magicians, mentalists, and illusionists to join the team.They are seeking those who are capable of being on stage, who are polished, who are professional, and who have family-friendly sets. Email submissions should be sent to mike@theexperiencetour.com for an opportunity to be included in a fascinating new magic show. Those are who interested should include a headshot, any media, and any videos of performances showcasing previous performances.What exactly is The Ryan Beyer Experience? Simply put, The Ryan Beyer Experience Tour is all about giving magicians a chance to perform at an iconic venue local to their area.But who is Ryan Beyer? Well, Ryan is a husband, a father, and a magician with over 20 years of experience and thousands of shows under his belt. He is the show's creator, the host, and the Master of Ceremonies. And he is a big dreamer, which is how the tour came to fruition in the first place! But the show is not all about him, and that is the way he wants it. The truth is, the show couldn't go on without his team, the performers who join the tour, and all their incredible skill sets.Mike Hankins, the show's Executive Producer has been creating magic for over 25 years. Behind the scenes, he spent time as an Illusion Specialist/Creative Associate for the one and only David Copperfield. He was also the producer and host for The At The Table Experience, a live show created formagicians, featuring some of the top performers from all over the world.Frankie Valle is the show's Technical Producer. Frankie has provided technical assistance for several live events including some of the top names in all of magic. He is an absolute tech wizard and ensures everything runs smoothly while the performers are on stage. The audience may not know where he is or what exactly he is up to, but those involved in stage performances understand that the show wouldn't go smoothly without him on the team.Ethyan Maidhof is the show's cinematographer. A fun note about Ethyan.....he is a non-binary award-winning cinematographer who works in narrative film, documentary, and fashion film. With over a decade of experience, his spec commercial work for, “Saran Wrap - Sex Wrap”, won an AICP award in 2016. Eythan’s first feature film, “A New York Christmas Wedding” Was listed by the New York Times as a must-see for the 2020 holiday season on Netflix.Jordan Rooks rounds out the team as their Chief Marketing Officer. Jordan has been performing and marketing entertainment professionally for the past 16 years. He studied at the Kelley School of Business, which is one of the top business schools in the country. He has consulted for some of the greatest entertainers and influencers of our time - all over the world. Jordan has also performed in sold-out tours for Fortune 500 companies.It goes without saying that everyone on the team of The Ryan Beyer Experience Tour is very well connected, incredibly dedicated to their craft, and is the perfect team to bring an incredible magic show to families all over the nation.It should be noted that some venues will include a featured performer – someone who has hundreds if not thousands of shows under their belt, mixed in with those who have never taken the stage before. Ryan Beyer is creating a truly unique event in each city they come to!When asked how this tour came to fruition, and what drove the concept, Ryan responded, "I have always had a huge admiration for Luke Dancy with what he has done with All Things Magic – bringing the magic community closer no matter their skill level and level of “fame”. This inspired me to come up with the concept of The Ryan Beyer Experience Tour – helping support those who want to perform but might not have the means or ability to do so on such a large-scale platform."This show is for professional entertainers, but with that said, they basically have an open casting call! Any magician, mentalist, or bizarre entertainer who wants to come out and join them at one of their venues is more than welcome to apply! They encourage anyone who is looking to perform to reach out to them. "Even if they aren’t quite yet ready for the stage," says Ryan, "we can find a place for them somewhere!"What types of performers are they curating for their tour? The works! Close-up, parlor, stage – illusions and manipulation, mentalism, side-show and bizarre.Performers who are selected will be performing at the most iconic and memorable venues possible. The goal of the Ryan Beyer Experience Tour is to make every event as special as possible, both for performers as well as spectators.So far the Ryan Beyer Experience Tour is slated to perform in Arizona, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Nebraska. They are finalizing venues in Texas, Florida, and a few more, with our end-of-tour stop taking them back to Las Vegas, NV.About the AuthorSBMS Media is a full-service marketing and advertising located in San Diego, Ca. They provide services to performers, event planners, and event planning agencies as an offsite vendor.