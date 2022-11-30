SBMS Media Announces San Diego's Largest Networking Event To Take Place at Mavericks in Pacific Beach
Construction Industry, Real Estate Industry, and Professional Service Providers Are Invited to Attend San Diego's Largest Networking Event on January 11th, 2023
Networking is the oldest and most tried-and-true way to build your business. Connecting with other people will help you succeed in any industry, no matter what line of work it may be that they're into”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego Business owners and sales representatives are invited to attend a casual, fun networking event on January 11th, 2023 at Maverick's Beach Club in Pacific Beach. The event, hosted by SBMS Media, will be held between the hours of 3 pm - 6 pm.
"While SBMS Media provides services across all industries, our intent with this event is to gather people who work in the same or similar fields. Networking is a powerful tool that professionals can use to build their businesses. It is one of the best ways for micro-companies and small businesses to stay up-to-date on the latest industry news and trends." stated Nicole Crocker, owner of SBMS Media. She expands by stating, "By attending networking events and meeting new people, professionals can expand their contact lists, learn about new opportunities, and find potential clients or partners. In my opinion, this is something that is critical right after the New Year when everyone's brains are still foggy from the holidays."
WHO WILL BE ATTENDING THIS NETWORKING PARTY?
Construction & Home Building Industry
Real Estate Industry
Design and Architecture Industry
Home Services and Products
Business Insurance, Payroll, Merchant, and Marketing Services
Small Business Legal Services
Home-Based Businesses
Manufacturers
Suppliers
Attendees will be welcomed with swag bags filled with industry-related information. Each ticket holder will receive a raffle ticket, one drink ticket, and will be treated to some light snacks.
Tickets are on sale now for $40.00 if the code Early_Bird is applied during checkout. Early bird ticket sales end on Wednesday, December 21st. Regular ticket prices are $55.00 per person.
Sponsorship Opportunities are Available....contact Nicole Crocker at 760-535-5592 to inquire or email nicole@sbmsmedia.com
About SBMS Media
SBMS Media's mission is to support free enterprise. They do this by providing opportunities for micro-companies and small businesses an opportunity to connect with one another to build their businesses. SBMS Media provides competitively-priced, 360-degree, expert-level marketing services to startups and small businesses nationwide.
