Amy Buys Houses MI Offers Michigan Homeowners A More Profitable Solution To Sell Houses Quickly

With Amy Buys Houses MI’s improved house-buying program, house sellers can get fair cash offers without the stress and hassles of using go-betweens.”PLYMOUTH, MICHIGAN, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Buys Houses MI, a highly-trusted house buyer in Michigan, has announced a more improved and profitable solution for homeowners needing to sell their houses quickly.
It is now expanding its services throughout Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor, South Lyon, Plymouth, and Livonia.
Amy Rende, owner and CEO of Amy Buys Houses MI, shared the details of the newly rolled-out program.
“We have rolled out a new program that can benefit home sellers tremendously. They purchase homes with cash and use creative financing strategies, which can put more money in a seller’s pocket,” explained Amy.
Rende said it is part of Amy Buys Houses MI’s mission to provide win-win solutions to help homeowners sell their homes quickly and for the highest possible dollar.
“We buy houses for cash but also using creative financing strategies which allows us to provide higher offers than traditional home buying companies,” Rende shared.
“For example, Amy Buys Houses MI can help homeowners with little to no home equity. If they were to sell the traditional way, they would need to bring money to closing to cover closing costs and commissions,” she explained further.
In addition to not charging commission or closing costs, Amy Buys Houses MI can structure the sale where homeowners often walk away with cash at closing.
“Our goal is to provide every homeowner with three different offers so they can select which best fits their situation,” said Rende.
According to Rende, Amy Buy Houses MI’s home-buying process has four steps.
The first step is to contact Amy Buy Houses MI. Property owners can call (or text) 734-530-1603 or fill out a brief form at www.AmyBuysHousesMI.com. Amy Buy Houses MI will contact the homeowner directly to gather basic information and schedule an appointment to visit the property.
The next step is that Amy Buy Houses MI will present a free, no-obligation offer. Often they can offer three different offers to the homeowner.
Once an offer is accepted, the sale will be closed at a reputable local title company.
Sellers can get their cash in seven days.
Amy Buys Houses MI is a real estate solutions company based out of Plymouth MI.
It is a family-owned business focused on helping homeowners find solutions to their house-selling problems quickly and hassle-free.
Homeowners who want to sell their properties to Amy Buys Houses MI can contact its team directly via phone at 734-530-1603 or visit its website and read Amy Buys Houses MI reviews.
