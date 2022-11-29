Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Key Dynamics, Growth Statistics, Share, Size, and Forecast

The rising incidences of HAE and the surging awareness about the available HAE therapeutics represent the primary factors driving the Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market growth.

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.79% during 2022-2027.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder associated with the immune system. It is characterized by recurrent nonpitting, nonpruritic, submucosal swelling, and subcutaneous episodes without the appearance of urticarial lesions. It is a life-threatening condition occurred due to the lack of a C1-esterase inhibitor (C1-INH) that causes abnormal swelling of the tissues. It causes extreme nausea, diarrhea, muscle ache, headache, hoarseness, pain, vomiting, fatigue, headache, mood swings, and belly pain. It also leads to fluid leakage as the liquids constantly accumulate outside the veins of the intestinal wall, face, hands, feet, tongue, larynx, and genitals. It is generally classified into three types, including Type I HAE, Type II HAE and Type III HAE, depending on the formation of a dysfunctional protein. Its treatment includes prescribed medications that are authorized for self-administration and mainly depend on the type and severity of the disease.

Industry Demand:

The increasing incidence of hereditary angioedema (HAE) among the masses majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the growing prevalence of genetic mutations leading to the disorder, elevating the demand for preventive medical care to mitigate future illness and treatment. Along with this, the rising awareness of the disease and its available treatments led by the accelerating awareness programs conducted by healthcare organizations across the globe is also significantly supporting the market. Coupled with this, several initiatives and investment activities undertaken by the governments to facilitate faster diagnosis and provide optimal treatment and care to patients are impacting the uptake of HAE treatments. Additionally, several key market players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce effective drugs and novel therapies is creating a positive market outlook. Some other factors driving the market include continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructures and the increasing number of clinical trials.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc

Amgen Inc

Attune Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

Centogene N.V

CSL Limited

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc

Novartis AG

Pharming Group N.V

Sanofi S.A

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Type I Hereditary Angioedema

Type II Hereditary Angioedema

Type III Hereditary Angioedema

Breakup by Drug Class:

C1-Esterase Inhibitor

Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist

Kallikrein Inhibitor

Others

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Prophylaxis Treatment

On-demand Treatment

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Key Dynamics, Growth Statistics, Share, Size, and Forecast