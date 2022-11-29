Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Key Dynamics, Growth Statistics, Share, Size, and Forecast
The rising incidences of HAE and the surging awareness about the available HAE therapeutics represent the primary factors driving the Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market growth.
IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.79% during 2022-2027.
Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder associated with the immune system. It is characterized by recurrent nonpitting, nonpruritic, submucosal swelling, and subcutaneous episodes without the appearance of urticarial lesions. It is a life-threatening condition occurred due to the lack of a C1-esterase inhibitor (C1-INH) that causes abnormal swelling of the tissues. It causes extreme nausea, diarrhea, muscle ache, headache, hoarseness, pain, vomiting, fatigue, headache, mood swings, and belly pain. It also leads to fluid leakage as the liquids constantly accumulate outside the veins of the intestinal wall, face, hands, feet, tongue, larynx, and genitals. It is generally classified into three types, including Type I HAE, Type II HAE and Type III HAE, depending on the formation of a dysfunctional protein. Its treatment includes prescribed medications that are authorized for self-administration and mainly depend on the type and severity of the disease.
Industry Demand:
The increasing incidence of hereditary angioedema (HAE) among the masses majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the growing prevalence of genetic mutations leading to the disorder, elevating the demand for preventive medical care to mitigate future illness and treatment. Along with this, the rising awareness of the disease and its available treatments led by the accelerating awareness programs conducted by healthcare organizations across the globe is also significantly supporting the market. Coupled with this, several initiatives and investment activities undertaken by the governments to facilitate faster diagnosis and provide optimal treatment and care to patients are impacting the uptake of HAE treatments. Additionally, several key market players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce effective drugs and novel therapies is creating a positive market outlook. Some other factors driving the market include continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructures and the increasing number of clinical trials.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc
- Amgen Inc
- Attune Pharmaceuticals
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Centogene N.V
- CSL Limited
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Novartis AG
- Pharming Group N.V
- Sanofi S.A
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Type I Hereditary Angioedema
- Type II Hereditary Angioedema
- Type III Hereditary Angioedema
Breakup by Drug Class:
- C1-Esterase Inhibitor
- Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist
- Kallikrein Inhibitor
- Others
Breakup by Treatment Type:
- Prophylaxis Treatment
- On-demand Treatment
Breakup by Route of Administration:
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Oral
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022-2027)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
