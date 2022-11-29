Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,886 in the last 365 days.

New Law Increases Penalties for Repeat DUI Offenses

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a new Pennsylvania law has changed the grading of certain offenses for driving under the influence (DUI), adding more stringent penalties for these violations.

"This law makes significant changes to existing law that will ultimately increase the protection of all drivers by keeping repeat offenders from continuing to operate a vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol after being charged with a DUI," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "Repeating these offenses puts others at risk and these law changes reflect the severity of these acts to make our roads safer."

The legislation created Act 59 of 2022 – referred to as "Deana's Law" – which amends the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code by increasing the grading for certain DUI offenses, requiring consecutive sentencing for certain repeat DUI offenders, and imposing an 18-month driving privilege suspension for a DUI conviction graded as a felony of the second degree.

Under the new law, an individual charged with DUI (general impairment) who refuses a breath or chemical test or who is charged with DUI with a BAC of .16 or higher or a DUI involving controlled substances, and already has the following number of prior offenses, commits:

  • A felony of the third-degree for two prior offenses (previously two or more prior offenses); and
  • A felony of the second-degree for three or more prior offenses (previously a third-degree felony).

The felonies mentioned above are classified as follows:

  • A felony of the third degree is punishable by a maximum term of imprisonment of not more than seven years; and
  • A felony of the second degree is punishable by a maximum term of imprisonment of not more than 10 years.    

Another change under this law is that a sentence imposed on an individual for a DUI offense who has two or more prior offenses shall be served consecutively to any other sentence the individual is serving or any other sentence imposed by the court, except for violations that are required to be merged. In addition, the law provides for a sentencing enhancement in cases where an individual has four or more prior DUI offenses. 

"Driving impaired puts everyone at risk, and repeat offenders disregard the risk they pose every time they get behind the wheel impaired," said Major Robert Krol, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Patrol. "This law enhances penalties for those individuals, and hopefully they will think twice before reoffending."

For more information on this law change, please visit the Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT:
Diego Sandino, PennDOT, dsandino@pa.gov
Myles Snyder, PSP, mysnyder@pa.gov                        

# # #

You just read:

New Law Increases Penalties for Repeat DUI Offenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.