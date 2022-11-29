nCino Appoints New Board Member

Co-founder and former CEO of Global Data Consortium, Bill Spruill, joins nCino's Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that it has appointed William (Bill) Spruill to its Board of Directors.



"Bill is a dynamic and entrepreneurial executive and we are proud to welcome him to the nCino board," said Pierre Naudé, Chairman and CEO of nCino. "As one of North Carolina’s most prominent tech founders with deep data expertise and a strong background in enterprise software, Bill’s experience and perspective will be invaluable to nCino as we continue to scale globally."

Spruill is the co-founder and former CEO of Global Data Consortium (GDC), a leading provider and industry expert in global electronic identity verification. During his tenure as CEO, he oversaw the formation of more than 50 enterprise channel relationships and established a cohort of more than 120 data suppliers creating a unique and successful consortium business model to deliver high quality identity data in near real-time for over 70 countries. Earlier this year, GDC was acquired by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) for $300 million making it one of the largest minority founder exits in the enterprise technology sector in U.S. history.

Spruill joins Pam Kilday, former head of operations of Truist Financial; Steven Collins, former EVP & CFO of ExactTarget; Jon Doyle, member of the board of directors of, and current vice chairman, senior managing principal and head of the financial services group at, Piper Sandler; Jeffrey Horing, managing director at Insight Partners; William Ruh, president of Cairn Capital Management; Spencer Lake, former vice chairman of global banking and markets at HSBC; and Pierre Naudé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of nCino, on nCino's Board of Directors.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino’s single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com .

