Florida Property Solutions Provides Better House-Buying Program For New Smyrna Beach Homeowners

With our newly improved house-buying program, you can get a fair cash offer on your house within 24 hours, and we can close whenever you choose to close. Don’t hesitate to call us today!”NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Property Solutions, one of the leading and highly-trusted house buyers in New Smyrna Beach and Volusia County, has rolled out its newly improved house-buying program designed to provide a more straightforward solution for homeowners struggling to sell their properties.
— Arthur Botting
The program aims to help more house sellers in New Smyrna Beach get fair cash offers quickly and hassle-free.
“For over a decade, we have encountered many homeowners desperate to sell their houses quickly. They don’t have time to wait long because of their circumstances,” shared Arthur Botting, owner of Florida Property Solutions.
“And thus, we offered them our house-buying solution designed to meet their needs.”
Botting said that the recent improvements they added to Florida Property Solutions’ house-buying program are made to keep up with the changing times and demands of the market.
“We lasted this long in the industry because we innovate. We keep tabs on the latest real estate trends and the changing needs of our target market,” Botting explained.
Botting enumerated the top benefits house sellers can get from Florida Property Solutions’ house-buying program:
-- House sellers don’t need to clean up and repair the property.
-- They don’t waste time finding an agent they can trust who can deliver on their promise of selling the house quickly.
-- They won’t need to sign a contract that binds them to an agent for a certain term.
-- They don’t deal with the paperwork and the waiting and wondering (and hoping).
Homeowners need to follow only three easy steps to start their house-selling journey with Florida Property Solutions.
First, they need to contact the Florida Property Solutions’ house-buying specialists and provide information about the property. It helps them research the seller’s property details, enabling them to start drafting an excellent offer or proposal.
Second, Florida Property Solutions would present the house seller with a fair cash offer, zero obligation, and no fees.
Third, the house seller gets paid. They don’t need to wait 6 to 12 months to get their house sold.
Florida Property Solutions Group has over ten years of experience providing a transparent and competitive house-buying program to New Smyrna Beach property owners.
They buy houses in as-is condition for cash and work hard to find solutions to help families in times of difficulty.
Homeowners wanting to learn more about Florida Property Solutions’ newly improved house-buying program are encouraged to contact its team via phone at (386) 227-7818 or visit its website and read Florida Property Solutions reviews.
