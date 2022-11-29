November 29th, 2022 - CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Miyares Advises Virginians on How to Avoid Scams When Making Charitable Donations
Richmond, VA – With the holiday giving season in full swing and today being Giving Tuesday, Attorney General Jason Miyares is advising Virginians to be conscientious when making donations to ensure such donations go to the proper entities.
“Virginians are generous people. Unfortunately, scammers have been known to take advantage of such generosity to obtain money as well as sensitive personal and financial information,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Attorney General Miyares offers the following tips to help Virginians avoid falling victim to charitable scams this Giving Tuesday:
- Give to charities you know and trust
- Watch out for groups with names that sound like other well-known, reputable charities
- Don't give in to someone pressuring you to make a quick donation or requiring that you give cash or wire money
- Ask for detailed information about programs and services in writing
- Find out how much of your donation will go to the charity’s programs and services
- Check if the charity and its fundraiser are registered with the Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs (OCRP) within the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services - (804) 786-1343 or http://www.vdacs.virginia.gov/food-charitable-solicitation.shtml
- Remember: While a legitimate charity should be registered with OCRP to solicit contributions in Virginia, registration alone does not mean that the organization will be effective in using your donation.
