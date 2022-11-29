Synchronoss Technologies to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Tech Expo on December 7th

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”)(Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, is scheduled to present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Tech Expo on Wednesday, December 7th at 11:30 AM Eastern time. President and CEO Jeff Miller and CFO Lou Ferraro will be giving the presentation.



Event: Synchronoss Technologies Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: Wednesday, December 7th, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM Eastern

Register to watch the presentation here. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Synchronoss on the event website.

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo Conference

The one-day Expo will feature virtual presentations from the management of approximately 50 Technology and Media companies covering ad-tech, cloud, communications, connectivity, cybersecurity, defense, digital mining, e-commerce, software and services, fintech, media, mobility, payments and semiconductors. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience. The event will be hosted through Sequire, a zoom-based virtual conferencing platform. In addition, presenting companies will have the option to host one-on-one meetings. This Virtual Expo follows on from Ladenburg’s highly successful Virtual Technology Expo 2021 which had over 1,100 registrants.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

