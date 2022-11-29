Submit Release
Bumble Inc. to Participate in Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conference:

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
New York, NY
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Fireside Chat at 9:10 a.m. ET

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com

About Bumble Inc.

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble BFF) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors.

For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.

