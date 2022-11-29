Liberty Financial Helps Business Owners Explore Business Finance Alternatives

Modern businesses need tailored finance services to meet their specific needs - and Liberty is ready to help them secure the funds required for growth.

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from business management platform MYOB revealed a large percentage of business owners are unaware of the alternative financing methods available.

According to a survey of 1,000 businesses, 68% of SMEs have never heard of alternative financing methods for managing cash flow beyond traditional business loans.

When it comes to securing finance for expansion or investing in new opportunities, tailored solutions are needed to meet business needs. For non-bank lender Liberty, helping business owners find the right finance solution is a critical part of their service.

According to Head of Communications Heidi Armstrong, Liberty is well placed to support businesses to reach their growth goals with a suite of flexible finance solutions.

"Beyond an attractive rate, business owners require solutions with conditions, terms and repayments tailored to meet their specific business goals."

"At Liberty, our goal is to help customers secure the funding they need to make their vision a reality and see their business prosper."

The types of business loans available from non-bank lenders such as Liberty can provide more opportunities for business owners looking to rebuild or reach new heights.

From secured and non-mortgage backed business loans to line-of-credit solutions, Liberty has loans to help keep businesses moving forward.

By taking a more personalised approach to the loan assessment process, Liberty can tailor solutions to suit the unique circumstances of each business, helping more of them secure the funds they need.

"We specialise in delivering lending solutions, based on understanding you, your needs and drawing upon a wealth of market knowledge."

As a leading non-bank, Liberty has long demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting business borrowers with all kinds of financial circumstances.

Having worked with business owners for more than 25 years, Liberty has the resources and expertise to provide suitable out-of-the-box solutions where necessary.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

