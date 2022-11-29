Melbourne International Coffee Expo Returned With Great Success After Two-Year Hiatus

Attended by coffee equipment suppliers, specialty coffee roasters, baristas and coffee lovers, the tradeshow is known throughout the Asia Pacific as the largest and most exciting dedicated coffee event.

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Espresso Company, supplier of the best coffee machines Australia-wide, the Melbourne International Coffee Expo (MICE) provided a wealth of networking opportunities for the coffee community. Regularly attracting over 11,000 attendees, MICE has become a must-attend event.

Melbourne's vibrant café culture was undoubtedly challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, says Espresso Company. This year, Melbourne Coffee Week was a celebration of the resilience of the industry and coffee lovers alike, with a week-long celebration of all things coffee and culminating in the tradeshow.

Launched in 2012, MICE was established to connect buyers and sellers. As Australia's only coffee-dedicated tradeshow, the annual event brings together international guests and Australian customers. Roasters Alley showcased more than 25 local and international roasters, where attendees could relax and grab a brew while Origin Alley featured producers from across the globe, explains Espresso Company.

Espresso Company was on site with some of the industry's best coffee equipment, offering guest roasters the chance to participate in sessions using the Aillio Bullet. Guest roasters included green bean coffee importers and Jibbi Little, who is regarded as the latte art queen in the specialty coffee community. The tradeshow was also the first time the Cinoart automatic tamper range was exhibited in Australia.

Along with the exhibitions, the expo also hosted the World Barista Championships (WBC). Espresso Company explains that the competition focuses on promoting excellence in coffee, advancing the barista profession and engaging a worldwide audience. Each year, more than 50 competitors take part, preparing four espressos, four milk drinks and four original signature drinks to exacting standards in a 15-minute performance. Judged by a certified panel from around the world, each performance is evaluated on the taste of beverages served, cleanliness, creativity, technical skill and overall presentation.

Anthony Douglas of Axil Coffee Roasters took the title, making him only the third Australian to do so. Anthony won a limited-release Rocket Espresso machine WBC R Cinquantotto, which Espresso Company says is a variation on one of the best home coffee machines available.

