Face Lift Dentistry® Offers Highly Acclaimed, Non-Surgical, Open Bite Correction

The procedure eliminates the need for painful and invasive jaw surgery and the clinic is the only one in the world to offer this correction method.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Face Lift Dentistryis becoming increasingly sought after for its exclusive, one-of-a-kind procedure for patients - a non-surgical, bite correction Face Lift Dentistryis a high-tech dental treatment available at Sam Muslin DDS in Santa Monica, California, that goes beyond veneers and cosmetic dentistry. The clinic is renowned for its no-drilling, no-surgery, no-braces, and no-appliances procedures that are sought after by patients from across the United States and the world. From isolated and private dental care rooms with automatic closing glass sliding doors, to flat screen TVs on the ceiling, and even lead-lined walls that provide radiation safety, Face Lift Dentistryis one of the safest care facilities across the nation and beyond.The founder of Face Lift Dentistry, Dr. Sam Muslin, is especially known for his non-surgical, bite correction procedure. Designed for patients looking to correct an open bite, crossbite, underbite, overbite, or bad bite, this procedure eliminates the need for painful surgery. According to Dr. Muslin, open bites have space between upper and lower teeth that cannot touch, meaning that patients cannot bite into a sandwich, properly chew their food, and other issues.One of the most recent cases treated by Dr. Muslin involves a patient who experienced jaw pain, teeth pain, headaches, neck and shoulder pain for practically her whole life. After being treated by several dentists, one of whom charged her $10,000 for an orthotic that didn’t work, the pain only intensified. Informed that jaw surgery would be her only option, she was understandable terrified.“Patients are often told that hospitalization with invasive jaw surgery, combined with a couple of years of orthodontics, is their only choice of treatment,” says Dr. Muslin. “Unfortunately, the consequences of jaw surgery can negatively impact the patients’ lives for weeks, months, or even years. Patients can also be disappointed with how their face looks after jaw surgery. Surgery is not the only solution.”After having been previously treated unsuccessfully by a number of dentists and orthodontists, this patient was initially apprehensive about approaching Dr. Muslin. But after undergoing the non-surgical open bite correction, she says she noticed an immediate change for the better.“I noticed immediately that my jaw was in a better spot,” she says, adding that from then on, her body fully realigned itself, resulting in a welcome relief from pain and tension.“Fortunately, with the Face Lift Dentistry® method for open bite correction , jaw surgery with braces or clear aligners is no longer the only choice for open bite treatment,” says Dr. Muslin. “Not only that, but this procedure can improve the shape of the patient’s face and jawline because there is a reduction in tension and stress, TMJ pain - giving the patient a better profile, which veneers cannot offer. It is above and beyond porcelain veneers because the face, bite, lips, and jaw position are improved, which also improves the health and well-being of the patients.”The secret to this method is the JawTractechnology, invented by Dr. Muslin, to locate the most ideal and natural jaw position that coordinates with the TMJ. Rather than surgically cutting jaws to fit the teeth, this method identifies the body’s natural jaw position and then redesigns the teeth to fit the new JawTracjaw position. According to Dr. Muslin, this method is safer because none of the healthy teeth are drilled down to little pegs, it is far less painful because there is no jaw surgery, and it is done in a matter of days because no teeth are moved orthodontically.“Once the jaw position is successfully tested, a thin custom layer of porcelain is hand made for each individual tooth called a VENLAYbite restoration,” Dr. Muslin states. “VENLAYrestorations are individually designed by me to align and coordinate the position of the lower jaw and the bite to the TMJ or jaw joints. This high-tech method is quicker, safer, easier, far more predictable and has cosmetic benefits as wider smiles and comfortable bites that are above and beyond porcelain veneers. It really is a remarkable procedure and I highly recommend it to those who can afford it.”For more information about Face Lift Dentistry, or to book a consultation, please visit https://www.faceliftdentistry.com/ About Dr. Sam MuslinDr. Sam Muslin boasts a state-of-the-art dental office in Santa Monica, California and has been practicing at this location for over 30 years. In 1996, he received the "Master of the Academy of General Dentistry" award. At that time, less than 1,000 "Masters" had been honored out of the 150,000 practicing dentists throughout the last 34 years. He is a Doctor of Dental Surgery, and his dental practice is centered on the delivery of Face Lift Dentistrytreatment which creates an improved bite, maximized oral health, and a youthful rejuvenated and proportionally balanced look for the entire face.