JULIANA AND THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF PAIN: A STORY OF HOPE
Judith A. Helmker shares her story of pain and struggle, and how God helped her shine a light through it all.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Julianna and the Autobiography of Pain" is a bittersweet story about Judith A. Helmker’s life, the author herself. At first, one may discover that her life can be hopeless, but as readers delve deeper, they can see the light shining on every challenge. It is a narrative about hope and how she overcame her daily struggles—a long journey from sadness to creating a wonderful life for herself. Judith meets every problem she faces with hope because she knows that with God by her side, all things are possible.
Judith A. Helmker received a Specialist Degree in Education and has been a teacher for the years leading up to her retirement in 1989. She had a contented life with three wonderful children and played golf as an amateur. Helmker hopes that every person who comes across her book will resonate with it and can also identify some of the frustrations she has been going through.
A verified buyer of Better World Books named Larry rated the book out of 5 stars and told readers that it is “simply wonderful.”
Truly a worthy read that hits right in the feels! Know more about Judith A. Helmker's "Julianna and the Autobiography of Pain" by purchasing it on Barnes and Noble, Waterstones, Flipkart, Amazon in Kindle or Paperback, and other digital book stores worldwide.
