The American Association of Medical Assistants Installs New President

Nationally recognized medical assistant organization announced Deborah Novak, CMA (AAMA), as the new president at the 2022 AAMA Annual Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) announced the installation of Deborah Novak, CMA (AAMA), as the organization's newly elected 2022-2023 president at the 66th AAMA Annual Conference. Novak's strategic leadership expertise will aid the organization's goal of providing medical assistants with top-quality resources and educational opportunities nationwide.

"I am eager to help employers find qualified medical assistants," says Novak. "My goal is to cultivate opportunities for current medical assistants and to educate students on the rewards of a career in the health care industry."

Novak joined the AAMA Board of Trustees in 2014 and has worked in health care for over 35 years, specializing in practice management and administration. Her versatility in internal medicine and other specialties has led to her successful career as a medical assistant. She is currently an associate practice administrator at TriHealth Physician Partners Anderson.

Novak has been involved in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) patient-centered medical home (PCMH) process since 2010. Her current workplace is the first medical practice in Ohio to obtain NCQA Recognition status as a PCMH Level 3.

She led several practice transformations involving population health management and employee engagement. Novak has successfully managed multiple group practices and staffs of up to 50 team members. Novak was awarded a People Pillar Award for Service Excellence by her TriHealth employer in 2018. She also earned certificates in professional health care leadership through the Studer Group and advanced practice management through Conomikes.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of medical assisting professionals throughout the United States. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org.

Contact Information:

Francesca Llanos

Public Relations and Marketing Manager

fllanos@aama-ntl.org

7735905524



Related Images











Image 1: Deborah Novak Headshot









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment