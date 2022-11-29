EF Hutton Expands Healthcare Franchise with Appointments of Veteran Equity Research Analysts 

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC (“EF Hutton”), today announced a series of strategic hires enhancing the company’s Healthcare Equity Research Department. Tony Butler, Senior Managing Director, Elemer Piros, Managing Director, Fozia Ahmed, Associate and Tashdid Hasan, Associate, will join the team of Healthcare Equity Research Analysts at EF Hutton.



Joseph T. Rallo, CEO of EF Hutton, stated, “Four major healthcare appointments demonstrates that EF Hutton is committed to bringing on top tier talent. We are excited to have built one of the most experienced healthcare research groups on Wall Street. In a time of market uncertainty, we believe Dr. Butler and Dr. Piros will continue to deliver valuable insights and differentiated research to EF Hutton’s rapidly growing roster of clients.”

Tony Butler, PhD, Senior Managing Director, joins EF Hutton with over 30 years of experience focusing on the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. He most recently served as Managing Director, Partner, Head of Biotechnology Research at ROTH Capital Partners. Dr. Butler was previously a Senior Healthcare Analyst and Managing Director at Guggenheim Securities where he focused on Immune Oncology as a driver for the healthcare industry. Prior to Guggenheim, Dr. Butler was a Senior Healthcare Analyst at Lehman Brothers/Barclays for 18 years, where he was ranked #1 for more than a decade on Institutional Investor’s “All-America Research Team.” He was also Head of Healthcare Research at Raymond James. Dr. Butler trained as a post-doctoral fellow in the laboratory of Emil Gotschlich, MD at The Rockefeller University. Dr. Butler’s work at Rockefeller involved developing an understanding of the pathogenesis of certain diseases. Dr. Butler earned his MS and PhD degrees from the University of Tennessee Medical School and a BS from Baylor University. Dr. Butler has published several scientific papers based on his MS, PhD and post-doctoral work in highly respected journals.

Elemer Piros, PhD, Managing Director, joins EF Hutton with over 22 years of experience in biotechnology. He most recently served as Managing Director, Senior Biotechnology Analyst at ROTH Capital Partners. Prior to his tenure at ROTH, Dr. Piros served as Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, Burrill & Company and Rodman & Renshaw. Dr. Piros was ranked as #1 Biotechnology analyst by the Wall Street Journal in 2007 and by the Financial Times in 2010, both based on stock portfolio performance. Dr. Piros received his PhD in Neuroscience from University of California, Los Angeles.

Fozia Ahmed, PhD, Associate, joins EF Hutton with over 12 years of industry experience leading scientific studies from designing through execution and over three years of experience in Equity Research. She most recently served in the Research Department at ROTH Capital Partners. Prior to her tenure at ROTH, Dr. Ahmed served as a Research Associate at Berenberg Capital Markets. Dr. Ahmed received her PhD in Materials Science and Engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

Tashdid Hasan, Associate, joins EF Hutton with over 8 years as an Analyst. He most recently served as Biotechnology Equity Research Associate at ROTH Capital Partners. Prior to his tenure at ROTH, Mr. Hasan served as a private analyst and biotech investor. He has worked internally at biopharmaceutical companies.

EF Hutton President, David W. Boral, stated, “According to the AMA, The United States spent $4.1 trillion on healthcare in 2020. As we witnessed with the pandemic, the healthcare industry will continue to lead innovation for decades to come by providing solutions to the challenges in healthcare. By having a strong bench of Equity Analysts who can deconstruct trends from the past and recognize trends of the future, EF Hutton will serve as a cornerstone for informed investment strategies in healthcare and an array of other key sectors. We look forward to the insights and analysis provided by our growing Equity Research Team.”

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton (formerly Kingswood Capital Markets), division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is a global, full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, a subsidiary of Kingswood US, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited provide EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed (AIM:KWG) international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.7 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

