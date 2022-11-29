Submit Release
WVU Tech awarded diversity grant which will help bring Women of Color museum exhibit to campus

West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) has been awarded the Diversity for Equity grant in the amount of $4,550 through the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC).

These funds will assist WVU Tech in bringing the Women of Color traveling museum to campus in the spring.

“We had good attendance and feedback from the True Black History Museum last spring, so we wanted to bring the Women of Color museum to campus as part of Women’s History Month,” Scott Robertson, Assistant Dean of Students explains.

The exhibit, entitled “Women of Color – A Tribute to the Contributions of African American Women,” features artifacts, documents and photos of African American women who impacted the history of Black Women around the world, including Maya Angelou, Coretta Scott King and Condoleezza Rice.

The museum will be on WVU Tech’s campus on March 7, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Learning Commons. The event will be free and open to the community.

“One reason this exhibit is important is that we do not have a museum set aside for this topic in our area. It brings in artifacts that people would not normally be able to see,” says Robertson.

WVU Tech has partnered with WVU Tech Student Government Association and the Student Activities Board to host this exhibit.

