The Melanoma Research Foundation Celebrates Giving Tuesday with Neutrogena®, Joining the Global Generosity Movement on November 29th

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) and Neutrogena will partner together this Giving Tuesday, November 29th, to raise over $100,000 for critical melanoma research to benefit patients and caregivers and raise awareness about the importance of prevention and early detection. To assist with reaching, and potentially surpassing, the fundraising goal, Neutrogena, the MRF's National Prevention Partner, will generously match the first $20,000 donations made on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. To date, the melanoma community has donated over $500,000 to support the MRF on Giving Tuesday.

Through the support of many generous donors, the MRF has awarded almost $23 million in competitive grants advancing melanoma research and garnering better treatment options for all melanoma subtypes. Donor dollars contributed during Giving Tuesday and year-round efforts also support mission critical patient and caregiver educational programs and materials, fund public awareness and prevention campaigns such as the award-winning #GetNaked campaign, foster scientific collaboration and support the MRF's national, state and local level advocacy efforts.

To donate to the MRF this Giving Tuesday, text #GIVINGTUESDAY to 707070 or visit our official campaign event donation page, which will be available to the public starting November 29th at 6 AM EST. Join the MRF on all social media platforms throughout November 29th to learn more about the programs and resources donors help to fund, read impactful patient and caregiver stories, explore alternative ways to donate and the multitude of partners that help make Giving Tuesday possible for the MRF.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF)

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis, and the treatment of melanoma. The MRF is a committed advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website (melanoma.org) is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

