Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,698 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Presents Efficient Buffet Food Lids (TLP 168)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My family and I enjoy to host outdoor events. Over time, I have noticed how food is uncovered at outdoor events, leaving it vulnerable to insects and the elements," said the inventor from Kaumakani, Hawaii. "I thought of this idea to help prevent insects from contaminating food and eliminating food from being exposed to the environment."
She invented the patent-pending RECOVER LIDS LLC that ensures proper covering of food after each use. This would allow a person to fold open the cover and have access to half of the contents within the pan. It could fully protect food from surrounding environments while also being readily available to the user. Additionally, this would be easy to use, disposable and reasonably priced.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-168, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-efficient-buffet-food-lids-tlp-168-301684208.html

SOURCE InventHelp

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

InventHelp Presents Efficient Buffet Food Lids (TLP 168)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.