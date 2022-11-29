Mona and Frens: Web 3 Is A Joke coming to Santa Monica in December 2022

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire - Mona Shaikh veteran comedian, producer of Mona&Frens: Web3 Is A Joke and featured on CNN, Forbes, MSNBC; Stephen Berg established event producer with First Agency for clients such as YouTube, Facebook and the Carlyle Group, Atlas Obscura and the Psychedelic Institute; Ravneet Kalsi expert event planner and managing strategic partnerships, hosting over 400 influencers, athletes & celebrities will collaborate to present Mona and Frens: Web3 is a Joke Web3 Panel and Comedy Show on December 16, 2022, at FameCast, 1533, 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404. The event will showcase a web3 expert panel to accelerate learning and offer a one-of-a-kind, unmissable experience with plenty of laughter and networking.



Did you ever sit back and wonder, "What the actual #!%# is web3?!" or "What are NFTs, parcels of virtual land, or a Metamask?!" If you're anything like most people, you did!

The Web3 is a Joke event promises the freshest learning and networking experience in the world of crypto, NFTs, web3, and beyond. Sink your teeth into everything, from the essential questions you were always too nervous to ask, kick-start your journey to becoming well-versed in the area, and even get your hands dirty building the most cutting-edge technologies.

That's right. Mona and her friends are charging into web3, tearing it up, diving right into the nitty gritty and putting it back together again. Whether you're a complete stranger to the space, a seasoned pro or a big-time expert, you're sure to take plenty away from this event. Come delve deeper into the mystery of web3, debate the cultural importance of this emerging landscape, marvel at the vibrancy of the creator economy, and so much more.

Our doors will open at 6:30 pm sharp. Come prepared to laugh-learn-link (oh and party too!). Walk down the red carpet, take snaps with friends and colleagues at our dedicated Step and Repeat section, and enjoy our pop-up art collection. Enjoy the delicious food trucks on offer, grab a drink from the sponsors and network with industry peers, fellow enthusiasts and plenty of top influencers in a dazzling but relaxed environment. The much-loved DJ Red from K-Day 93.5 will be tearing it up with plenty of foot-tapping beats.

The venue is located just half a block from the Water Garden, boasts 5,500 square feet of event space and a unique creator space. Housed within is a state-of-the-art LED video wall, a fully-equipped stage, an outdoor area, and can comfortably seat over 300 guests.

At 7:30 pm, proceedings shall move to the highlight of the event - an immersive panel discussion with industry veterans. Best of all, attendees can interact directly with thought leaders during our Q and A session, where our panellists will field all your questions.

Our panel of invited speakers boasts some of the finest minds and friendliest people in this exciting realm, including Aaron and Austin Arnold, hosts of Altcoin Daily, an enthralling channel with 1.24+ million subscribers; Crypto Wendy, the founder of CryptoWendyO Media and the popular host of The O Show; and Phil Ranta, a pro's pro and a pioneer in the digital media revolution working as a web video producer since the days before YouTube.

Last but not least, the panel will be moderated by the wonderful Shira Lazar, founder and CEO of What's Trending, the Emmy Nominated digital media house. She is also active in the web3 space, a prolific collector and advisor for cryptocurrency ventures, NFTs, and everything metaverse.

At 8:30 pm, we kick off the comedy show and turn on the funny with plenty of well-known faces. The ever-hysterical Mona Shaikh, a ground-breaking stand-up comedian, multi-talented host and emcee, and the first Pakistani woman to be selected for the Laugh Factory's Funniest Person in the World Competition and also to headline Hollywood Improv will be taking the stage to get your bellies shaking. Along with Erica Rhodes (Comedy Dynamics), Francisco Ramos (Netflix is a Joke) and Bill Dawes (Mo, Netflix).

If you need any more reasons to be excited by the prospect of this unique evening, you can expect a guest appearance from an especially famous personality. Sorry, we can't tell you who just yet. It's a secret!

Join us as we tear up, talk #!%#, and teach about a fast-growing space that is still a joke to everyone (and doesn't make any sense).

To be a part of an unforgettable evening filled with learning, laughter and invaluable networking with equally enthusiastic people pushing the envelope of revolutionary technology, register at www.monashaikh.com

