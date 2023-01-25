Cereverse Has Been Selected for Plug and Play’s Accelerator Program in Malta

Plug and Play has accepted Cereverse to speed up Cereverse’s global expansion plans in Sustainability-focused Web 3.0 and Metaverse Arena

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cereverse , a metaverse and web3 ecosystem startup company, joined Plug and Play Malta’s Batch 1 program that will help expand Cereverse’s growth plans.Cereverse is a metaverse and web3 ecosystem addressing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its own tokenomics, metaverse , NFTs, Marketplace and DAO. Created under the umbrella of Cerebrum Technologies Group, Cereverse is focused on sustainability and digital productivity.Cereverse offers its users a full-fledged metaverse and web3 ecosystem, bridging the physical and digital worlds through immersive experiences. It is aimed that all interactions and experiences in the digital environment of Cereverse will contribute to making the world a more sustainable place. In addition to socializing and having fun, it is aimed at helping users create sustainable habits while participating in training or performing digital productions and fulfilling tasks in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.Cerebrum Tech is an AI, metaverse, AR/VR focused technology company that addresses sustainability, efficiency, and wide-spread public accessibility to technology."Within this broad mission, Cereverse bridges the real and virtual worlds while at the same time fulfilling tasks in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Our participation in this program will enhance Cereverse’s presence globally,'' stated Mr. Erdem Erkul , PhD, the Founder and Chairman of the Parent Company Cerebrum Technologies.“We are very proud to be accepted to the most prestigious global innovation platform, Plug and Play. Plug and Play brings together investors, business partners, and the most promising startups from all over the world. The fact that we, as Cereverse, are included in this ecosystem shows the value Plug and Play places on innovative sectors and their companies with great potential,” stated Mustafa Furkan Örs , the CEO of Cereverse.About Cereverse: Established in 2022, Cereverse is the ultimate metaverse ecosystem where your efforts, interactions and experiences in the digital world enable our lovely planet Earth to become a more livable and sustainable place. Cereverse aims to preserve a positive link between technology and environment by taking advantage of technology such as Blockchain, Web 3.0, Metaverse, NFTs and DAOs. For more information, visit https://cereverse.io/ About Plug and Play:Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, they are present in 50+ locations across five continents. They offer corporate innovation programs and they help corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. They also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where they have invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

