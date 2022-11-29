Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Slovak Foreign Minister Káčer

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Rastislav Káčer in Bucharest on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Káčer for his commitment to sustaining Slovakia’s strong support for Ukraine and advancing our shared values around the world. The ministers also discussed ways to cooperate on energy diversification and regional security