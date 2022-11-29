Baseball Franchise, The Hitting Academy, Inks First Franchise Deal

The new franchise territory will be the fourth Florida location for the brand.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida will be gaining a brand new The Hitting Academy thanks to a new franchise agreement. The new franchise partners are John and Laurel Prosoco.The franchise launch has brought a steady traffic of interest, finally landing the two new franchise partners to join the network.“We are very excited about this new group to join The Hitting Academy and are confident that they will do extremely well. We’re very excited to get started and be able to reach more people with the quality services that The Hitting Academy provides,” stated Devin Conner, Director of Franchise Sales.The Hitting Academy is a unique concept in the franchise marketplace, offering a suite of activities specifically designed to improve baseball and softball skills. Camps, batting cages, private lessons, team practices, and birthday parties are available at all locations. Performance training services are offered at select locations.Currently operating in various cities throughout Florida, The Hitting Academy celebrated its 15 year anniversary this past summer. Operational facilities can be found in Clearwater, Tampa, and Brandon, Florida.The brand is still actively seeking new franchise partners to join its network. Franchisees gain a turnkey sports concept that includes in-depth training, ongoing operational support, customizable marketing materials, and an exclusive territory. To learn more about this sports franchise , stop by their website at www.thehittingacademy.com ABOUT THE HITTING ACADEMYThe Hitting Academy is an elite baseball and softball training facility with state-of-the-art technology. Each facility boasts comfortable, air-conditioned indoor training areas and large outdoor spaces. For more information about The Hitting Academy, visit www.thehittingacademy.com