EPA Approves Amphi Biosurfactant for Use in Safer Choice-Certified Products and Direct Release Applications

The sophorolipid biosurfactant is now listed on EPA CleanGredients surfactant list for ingredients proven to be safe for users and the environment

End-users are increasingly demanding performance and sustainability in industrial and institutional cleaning products, making Safer Choice product certification more important than ever...”
SOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locus Performance Ingredients (Locus PI) has received U.S. EPA approval for use of its sustainable, high-performance biosurfactant in Safer Choice-certified products. The company’s Amphi™ biosurfactant meets both EPA Safer Choice surfactant and direct release criteria and is now listed on the CleanGredient list. The EPA certification gives formulators access to a powerful new surfactant option to meet growing demand for clean-label products with Safer Choice certification.

“End-users are increasingly demanding performance and sustainability in industrial and institutional cleaning products, making Safer Choice product certification more important than ever,” said Laurent Kieken, VP, Business Development at Locus Performance Ingredients. “The EPA’s CleanGredients listing and third-party expert verification confirms that the Amphi M biosurfactant has been deemed safe and sustainable for both use in products and direct release to the environment. This approval will enable formulators to utilize Amphi to bring Safer Choice-certified products to market quicker.”

Amphi Biosurfactant Listed in EPA CleanGredients Database
Following EPA’s Safer Choice review, Locus PI’s Amphi biosurfactant is now listed as a surfactant on CleanGredients. The CleanGredients database enables formulators to search for ingredients that can be used in products with the Safer Choice label.

The Amphi biosurfactant was proven to be safe to aquatic ecosystems, not persist in the environment and meet all restrictions on VOC content.

Amphi’s listing as a surfactant in the CleanGredient database provides formulators with three main ingredient benefits:

Preapproved – By using CleanGredients to source surfactant ingredients like Amphi, product formulators avoid guesswork, lessen review costs and minimize risks associated with failed reviews.

Transparent –CleanGredient listings require that all components, not just the actives, have been screened to meet Safer Choice criteria. By using ingredients like Amphi, formulators can avoid all hazardous residuals, contaminants or byproducts.

Market-Ready – Biosurfactants like Amphi that are included in the CleanGredients database are market-ready and available for immediate formulation—helping to streamline time to market.

Products Using Amphi Biosurfactant Can Receive Safer Choice Certification
U.S. EPA’s Safer Choice ProgramAs part of its listing in CleanGredients, the Amphi biosurfactant is pre-approved for use in Safer Choice Label formulations. The Safer Choice Label was created by the EPA to aid consumers in selecting cleaning products that are safe for use in the home and for the environment, while maintaining performance and quality.

Products earning the Safer Choice label must be formulated using ingredients like Amphi, which are proven to be safe by meeting the EPA’s stringent health and environmental standards. Amphi is free from palm oil, 1,4-Dioxane and Proposition 65 chemicals. The biosurfactant is also TSCA approved and contains 100% USDA certified biobased content with a near-zero carbon footprint.

Amphi Biosurfactant Can Be Used in Direct Release Products
Through the Safer Choice evaluation, the Amphi biosurfactant was also reviewed and approved for use in direct release products. Direct release products bypass sewage treatment or septic systems, and instead are immediately released in the environment. Examples include car washes, power washes and boat cleaners.

Because direct release products omit systems that filter aquatic toxins before entering the environment, the ingredients used must be intrinsically cleaner and safer. The Amphi biosurfactant is readily biodegradable, making it ideal for direct-release product formulators.

Formulators interested in using the Amphi biosurfactant can visit LocusPI.com/Amphi to get started.

About Locus Performance Ingredients
Locus Performance Ingredients® (Locus PI) is an award-winning green tech company dedicated to developing environmentally friendly biosurfactant solutions that replace legacy surfactants and eliminate regulatory challenges in CPG product formulations. Using advanced, modular fermentation technology with a near-zero carbon footprint, the team creates performance-driven, sustainable ingredients that are USDA certified as 100% biobased and non-GMO, with no palm oil, Proposition 65, EO, formaldehyde or other trace chemicals. Each multifunctional ingredient can be used in a multitude of personal care, household and industrial applications, with low usage rates, superb multifunctionality and superior performance. Locus PI gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized biosurfactant company. For more information, visit LocusPI.com.

Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus) is an award-winning, green-tech startup that utilizes the power of microorganisms to create patented, biobased solutions that successfully address global ESG challenges—including climate change, food security, skin conditions, water contamination, the environmental and safety impacts of natural resource extraction, and more. Locus’ cost-effective, near-zero carbon production technology develops solutions tailored to outperform chemicals in a variety of industries. Locus has several subsidiaries including Locus Agricultural Solutions, which helps farmers grow more food and reduce greenhouse emissions; Locus Animal Nutrition, which reduces methane emissions while boosting productivity of livestock; Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, which sustainably increases oil production in declining wells; Locus Mining Solutions, which extracts more minerals and metals needed for the clean energy technologies; and Locus Performance Ingredients, which replaces chemical surfactants in product formulations for consumer product goods. Locus has received 67 industry innovation awards, is actively advancing 11 of the 17 United Nations’ Sustainable Development goals, along with setting net-zero commitments across sectors. With eight offices in five states, the company employs more than 125 people and brings together leading scientists and researchers from all over the world. For more information, visit LocusFS.com.

