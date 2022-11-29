Burnham Benefits Continues Expansion--Hires Consultant

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnham Benefits, a national full-service strategic consulting and brokerage firm based in Irvine, CA, welcomes Lauren Grey Flanagan, MPA, as a Consultant. Lauren brings over a decade of industry experience to Burnham.



Her career encompasses roles within global communications for fortune 500 companies and employee benefits. She most recently consulted as USI Indiana’s top Producer. Lauren holds a certificate in Artificial Intelligence Strategy from UC Berkeley School of Information (2019), as well as an America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) certificate. In her Consultant role, Lauren will identify data patterns to illustrate cost-containment strategies and help clients realize new outcomes on their benefits spend. Her specialization in AHIP for self-funded groups will allow her to focus on succession planning for employees as they transition toward retirement.

In 2019, Lauren authored, 1001 Watts, a guide to help women navigate new paths in the technological era, with a percentage of profits donated to fund women’s education in STEM. As Burnham Benefits expands its national footprint in partnership with Baldwin Risk Partners (BRP), Lauren’s advocacy and work around a more inclusive and engaged workforce will benefit the company. Today, she unites this passion with Burnham’s commitment to social accountability as a certified B-Corp.

“I am deeply dedicated to supporting organizations and human capital efforts that create paths for women to re-enter the workforce. Burnham has built an outstanding culture where we are valued, and where our individual mission, vision, and purpose are realized. Our organization thrives because we feel empowered and connected with our work. Our clients thrive because together we have a shared sense of destiny,” says Lauren.

Since Lauren joined Burnham she partnered with Regional President Kristen Allison to support WISEplace, an Orange County-based nonprofit that leads efforts to end homelessness for unaccompanied women.

“Lauren has invested in so many aspects of her own career from her specialization in AHIP in the Midwest with a variety of self-funded groups to her national account experience—she’s constantly developing her skillset—but more importantly, she’s invested in those around her and the communities she serves. Her desire to learn from her colleagues and her devotion to a more equitable community truly reflects our shared commitment to a more holistic and unified firm. We are inspired and excited to see where she continues to lead us,” says Kristen.

ABOUT BURNHAM BENEFITS INSURANCE SERVICES, LLC

Burnham, a BRP Group Partner, consults with clients on employee benefits, property and casualty, and retirement and wealth management solutions. Burnham is a national full-service strategic consulting and brokerage firm based in Irvine, California. Burnham easily adapts to today's rapidly changing business climate, investing in cutting-edge technology, tools, and resources, and creates customized programs to fit clients' best interests, and Burnham’s cadre of highly skilled industry professionals and strategic partnerships provide unmatched personal service. Burnham is a Certified B Corporation (B Corp), holds national recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance magazine for the tenth year and counting, and over the last decade consistently ranks as one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal, North Bay Business Journal, and Los Angeles Business Journal. For more information, visit www.burnhambenefits.com.

Contact: Emily Pisano—Burnham, a BRP Company Phone: 949.800.4014 Email: Emily.Pisano@burnhambenefits.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf5b0517-7d23-4b56-8748-ac0689eb0536