A GUIDE ON HOW TO ENDURE THE STORMS OF LIFE
David Piper writes a book that helps readers to escape from their fallen nature and to come back to GodTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author David Piper was a pastor in four provinces in Western Canada before he became a prayer partner for a Canadian Christian daily television talk show called 100 Huntley Street. The talk show aims to inspire Christians and everyday people. The majority of the author’s life is devoted to his Christian faith. He has written a book that is loved by many, as it is easy to read, relatable to the masses and most importantly, contains the reflections of the author himself.
"Escaping Our Fallen Nature" by David Piper is a compelling read. It is all about finding spirituality and serves as a guide to endure the storms of life. A metaphor that was used by author David Piper is relating the fall of a tree with decayed roots to a life that doesn’t thrive, repeatedly coming back to old habits, the old nature.
Martha Custis, an Amazon customer and an avid reader of the book says “I found his manner of writing to be very balanced towards various points of view which is something not often found in spiritual or religious based texts.” Truly, this book encourages and inspires readers how to redirect their lives for the betterment of themselves and the whole community.
Find out more about this enlightening book by David Piper. "Escaping Our Fallen Nature" is up for grabs on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms.
