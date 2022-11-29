The Global Intracranial Aneurysms Market is Forecasted to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 9.10% by 2027, Assesses DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight’s assessment of the intracranial aneurysms market report, the increase in the number of cases associated with abnormalities in the blood vessels present in the brain, such as aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) due to the rise in sedentary lifestyle among the population worldwide, and approval and launch of various intracranial aneurysm treatment devices are the factors likely to propel the global intracranial aneurysms market.

The Global Intracranial Aneurysms Market is Forecasted to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 9.10% by 2027

DelveInsight’s Intracranial Aneurysms Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading intracranial aneurysms companies’ market shares, challenges, intracranial aneurysms market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key intracranial aneurysms companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Intracranial Aneurysms Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global intracranial aneurysms market during the forecast period.

Notable intracranial aneurysms companies such as Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Balt, Wallaby Medical., Shape Memory Medical Inc., Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Spartan Micro, Inc., Mizuho Medical Co.Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co., Ltd., Phenox GmbH, Peter LAZIC GmbH, adeor medical AG., Boston Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., KANEKA CORPORATION , and several others are currently operating in the intracranial aneurysms market.

, and several others are currently operating in the intracranial aneurysms market. In June 2022, Medtronic Private Limited , a subsidiary of Medtronic plc, announced the launch of PipelineTM Vantage, a CE-marked fourth-generation flow diverter with Shield TechnologyTM for endovascular treatment of brain aneurysms.

, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc, announced the launch of PipelineTM Vantage, a CE-marked fourth-generation flow diverter with Shield TechnologyTM for endovascular treatment of brain aneurysms. In August 2021, Biomedica Italia’s partnership with Peter Lazic GmbH for the distribution and manufacturing of L-Aneurysm Clip and microsurgery instruments for neurosurgery was extended. The agreement was signed for the next five years.

partnership with for the distribution and manufacturing of L-Aneurysm Clip and microsurgery instruments for neurosurgery was extended. The agreement was signed for the next five years. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the intracranial aneurysms market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the intracranial aneurysms market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Intracranial Aneurysms Market Report

Intracranial Aneurysms Overview

An intracranial aneurysm, also known as a cerebral aneurysm, is a brain artery that dilates abnormally due to a weakening of the inner muscular layer of the blood vessel wall. The vessel dilates in a "blister-like" fashion, becoming thin and rupturing without warning. The treatment for intracranial aneurysms primarily consists of two options: surgical clipping and endovascular treatment, which is less invasive than surgical clipping and involves devices such as a flow diverter, an intraluminal flow disrupter, a stent, or coils.





Intracranial Aneurysms Market Insights

The global Intracranial Aneurysms market is being researched in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America currently leads the global market in terms of revenue share and is expected to maintain this position throughout the study period. This dominance is due to the target population's exponentially increasing prevalence in the region.

Furthermore, strategic business activities and product approval in the region for the expansion of the intracranial aneurysm market would benefit the regional market. Kaneka Corporation, for example, received FDA approval for its new brain aneurysm Embolization coil, i-ED COILTM, in 2020. Furthermore, the company signed an agreement with Asahi Intecc USA, Inc. to expand device sales in the United States beginning in August 2021. Thus, the increase in aneurysm cases and the expansion of the intracranial aneurysms treatment devices market in the region are expected to boost the intracranial aneurysms market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the intracranial aneurysms market, get a snapshot of the Intracranial Aneurysms Market Outlook

Intracranial Aneurysms Market Dynamics

The global intracranial aneurysms market is expected to grow significantly due to the increased approval and launch of various technologically advanced intracranial aneurysm treatment products. In addition, rising research and development activities for developing intracranial aneurysm treatment devices and the growing burden of the world's elderly population are driving the intracranial aneurysm market.

However, the stringent regulatory approval process for intracranial aneurysm treatment devices and device complications will likely hamper intracranial aneurysms market growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global healthcare system. The system was transitioned quickly to deal with the pandemic’s burden, which meant that other health issues were unavoidably sidelined. Furthermore, the implementation of lockdowns, social distancing norms, containment measures in several countries, and a halt in various surgeries have slowed the intracranial aneurysm market. According to various surveys and research published in 2021, there were a 22.5% decrease in subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) hospitalizations.

Get a sneak peek at the intracranial aneurysms market dynamics @Intracranial Aneurysms Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 9.10% Projected Intracranial Aneurysms Market Size by 2027 USD 1.90 Billion Key Intracranial Aneurysms Companies Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Balt, Wallaby Medical., Shape Memory Medical Inc., Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Spartan Micro, Inc., Mizuho Medical Co.Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology(Beijing)Co., Ltd., Phenox GmbH, Peter LAZIC GmbH, adeor medical AG., Boston Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., KANEKA CORPORATION, among others

Intracranial Aneurysms Market Assessment

Intracranial Aneurysms Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: Surgical Clipping, Embolization Coils, Flow Diverters, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the intracranial aneurysms market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Intracranial Aneurysms Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Intracranial Aneurysms Market 7 Intracranial Aneurysms Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Intracranial Aneurysms Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the intracranial aneurysms market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Intracranial Aneurysms Market Trends

