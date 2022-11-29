Brain Power Wellness Reviews Latest Retreat

Brain Power Wellness reviews its latest successful retreat, which was held from November 16-18 for 55 participants from schools throughout NYC's five boroughs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain Power Wellness is excited to announce it held a very successful Certified Teacher Leader Retreat with 55 participants from schools throughout all five New York City boroughs.

The retreat, held from November 16-18 at the Honor's Haven Resort & Spa in Ellenville, New York, provided more than 100 mindfulness, SEL, and wellness exercises to staff. The leaders who attended the event received the Brain Power Wellness Advisory Curriculum and the Content Links Curriculum and were also trained to offer weekly reinforcement training to BPW Student Leaders.

Throughout the training, BWP CEO Dave Beal and Deputy Director Katie Brisley-Louge led major breakout sessions and supported participants throughout smaller group sessions.

The Brain Power Wellness retreats focus on many aspects, including team building and creative problem-solving through a dynamic rope and obstacle course. The retreats also include an expanded level of mindfulness and meditation activities by connecting to the natural environment and supporting leaders through academic components such as Advisory and Student Leadership Curriculum content to support how they can contribute to school-wide SEL initiatives.

"As teachers, we need to refill our gas tank, and this workshop was the perfect opportunity for me to feel good and get energy so I can spread what I have learned to the staff and parents," said Denise Comenzo, a teacher and Brain Power Leader of PS 84K, who attended the Brain Power Wellness Retreat. "It's like shining some really bright light on the school. Teachers work so hard, and I want to give them tools to take care of themselves and their students. The mindfulness and gratitude training and everyone working together was an amazing experience. I am feeling really awesome right now!"

Brain Power Wellness reviews for its retreats are very positive; participants rated the latest retreat 4.8 out of 5 overall. BWP has been offering this CTL retreat since 2016 and is currently training in its 17th term. The event is offered two to three times per school year.

Dave Beal began teaching in September 2002 at Public School 375 in Brooklyn, New York. He was drawn to teaching in the wake of 9/11 to empower future leaders to create a more equitable, peaceful, and sustainable world.

Quickly, though, he realized he needed help managing stress related to teaching in a high-needs environment. He began to practice yoga, mindfulness, and tai chi, experiencing tremendous changes in his health and ability to connect with students as a result.

Dave Beal then incorporated mind-body exercises into the classroom and eventually expanded it to a school-wide mindfulness/SEL program. After doing this for three years, he was inspired to leave the classroom and start BPW, which began offering these Brain Power Wellness retreats. Through its Brain Power 10 curriculum, the organization approaches social-emotional learning not just through the lens of intellectual understanding but through an interconnected perspective that engages bodies, hearts, minds, and brains.

To achieve this effort, BPW hosts retreats to educate and train others to spread the word and practices.

For more information on Brain Power Wellness retreats, please visit https://www.brainpowerwellness.com/become-a-partner.

About Brain Power Wellness

Brain Power Wellness is a school-based wellness company that supports healthier school environments. Transforming partner schools through self-development, mindfulness, community building, retreats, SEL, holistic wellness, and brain training, Brain Power Wellness helps teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Since 2007, it has impacted more than 25,000 teachers and half a million students in 500 schools worldwide.