OvalEdge Achieved Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Partner

OvalEdge today announced that it has been approved by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Partner in Snowflake's "Data Security" and "Data Catalog" partner categories. Achieving this validation confirms that OvalEdge's Snowflake integrations adhere to the platform's best practices around performance, reliability, and security.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OvalEdge, the leading end-to-end data governance suite that enables entire organization's data to be accessible, trustworthy, and high-quality, today announced that it has been approved by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Partner in Snowflake's "Data Security" and "Data Catalog" partner categories. Achieving this validation confirms that OvalEdge's Snowflake integrations adhere to the platform's best practices around performance, reliability, and security.

OvalEdge and Snowflake are ideally positioned to mobilize the world's data with Snowflake's Data Cloud, helping joint customers maximize opportunities for data-driven decision-making. OvalEdge offers Snowflake customers simplified data access controls and policies for fine-grained access, an AI driven approach to data masking, restricting, and role-based access control on databases, schemas, and tables. OvalEdge's AI algorithm helps identify PII elements and thereby protects them by applying masking policies. With Snowflake Ready Technology Validation, these integrations make it easy for joint customers to discover and protect their sensitive data in Snowflake Data Cloud.

As a validated solution in both data security and data cataloging, customers can leverage OvalEdge to:

Use a shopping cart-style functionality that aids user's access request and multi-level approval workflow make it easier for teams to gain access to required data objects.

Access Automatic Data Classification using AI and creating Tags (Semantic, Privacy) in Snowflake.

Automatically find and protect new sensitive data along with existing data.

Access usage History of Snowflake Data at the user level.

"These validations confirm OvalEdge is providing customers access to quality data by utilizing industry best practices across deployment, performance, security, and much more," said Gowtham Krishna, Product Owner at OvalEdge.

"OvalEdge's integration with Snowflake provides our customers with the features necessary to more securely and efficiently control access to the data in the Snowflake Data Cloud," said Paul Gancz, Partner Solutions Architect at Snowflake. "We look forward to seeing OvalEdge's capabilities identify PII that will support our customers in bringing data securely to Snowflake quickly."

To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources please visit http://www.snowflake.com/partners.

About OvalEdge

OvalEdge is a data catalog and end-to-end governance suite that improves productivity, reduces risk and delivers trustworthy data. The company is growing rapidly in the data management space and is part of the Accscient group of companies.

Our objective is not only to provide the tool but also a pool of comprehensive resources to empower you along your data journey. This comes in the shape of our excellent customer service and Data Governance Academy.

Media Contact

OvalEdge PR, OvalEdge, 1 678-325-1699, pr@ovaledge.com

SOURCE OvalEdge