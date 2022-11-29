Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops The New Connections Game (TRO 307)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to change the standard board layout, mechanics, piece movements and player interactivity to create a challenging new connections game that requires strategic thinking and planning," said an inventor, from Kimberley, BC, Canada, "so I invented the SOUL- O- TILES. My entertaining design can be enjoyed by family and friends at parties and during leisure time. It also presents unique psychological approaches, roles and relationships between players."

The patent-pending invention provides a challenging new connections game for individuals of all ages. In doing so, it features adaptable rule variants for dynamic play options. As a result, it offers added fun and entertainment. It also could spark friendly competition and it could encourage social interaction. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to learn, teach and play so it is ideal for ages 6 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations including flexible low and high cost production options (collector editions) and it can be branded or adapted for franchises of all kinds. Prototypes are available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-307, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

