Full Sail University and AdventHealth University Awarded Two "Made with Unity" Recognition Awards

Full Sail and AHU Recognized for their Technological Innovations at the Inaugural "Made with Unity" Recognition Awards

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail University and AdventHealth University (AHU) have been selected to receive two "Made with Unity" recognition awards at the first United Government and Aerospace Customer Recognition and Awards Gala, which took place during the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) on Nov. 28.

Utilizing Unity's development solution, Full Sail and AHU were able to create proofs of concept for both their honored projects – the Nurse IV Trainer and the DaVinci Xi Surgical Robot Trainer. Unity is a world-leading platform that allows companies to build real-time 3D projects for various industries across games, animation, automotive, architecture and more. Under the guidance of Full Sail University's course director Dan Mapes and Program Director of the Game Design Masters and Simulation & Visualization Bachelors Rob Catto, students and alumni across Full Sail's Simulation and Visualization Bachelor of Science degree program and Game Design Master of Science degree program collaborated alongside AdventHealth's DaVinci Robot educator Babs Morrissiey and AHU's Director of Simulation and Innovative Technologies Todd Larson to bring the projects to life.

The Nurse IV Trainer is a virtual reality (VR) medical training simulation for medical practitioners to practice IV insertions on a patient's arm. The technology utilizes Oculus Quest 2 and SenseGlove Nova Haptic Gloves. The prototype is intended to make medical training cost effective. Traditionally, health care practitioners must learn IV skills on simulated skills trainers that need to be rebuilt between learners.

The Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot Trainer proof of concept creates immersive, gamified, virtual reality simulation docking application training. The minimally invasive surgical tool is used to perform a variety of surgical procedures, including gynecological, urological, head and neck, thoracic, colorectal, cardiac and general surgeries.

"Our relationship with AHU has aided our students in creating projects that serve as proof of concepts for real-world issues," Catto said. "Thank you to Dan Mapes, our students, graduates, and AHU partners for the continued dedication to these projects. Receiving this honor is truly humbling."

In October, Full Sail University and AHU officially opened the doors to the Full Sail University Healthcare Technology Lab Powered by AdventHealth University. The lab is used to develop and demonstrate joint health care research and projects, conduct progress reviews and expand learning opportunities for students.

"We are thrilled to be honored for these collaborative proof-of-concept projects alongside our partners at Full Sail University," said Brandon Baker, MHCI, senior program manager – innovative technologies for AHU. "AdventHealth University is committed to transforming the practice of health care, and these two endeavors are outstanding examples of how we can put our collective minds together to use innovative technology for leading-edge health care solutions."

To learn more about the partnership between Full Sail University and AdventHealth University, click here.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its over 40-year history, including most recently being featured on the 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools and Instructors from Around the World" list by Variety Magazine, named a 2022 "Top Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, and previously recognized as the "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 84,982+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

About AdventHealth University:

AdventHealth University (AHU) is a leader in health care education, transforming the science and practice of whole-person care and developing professionals with uncommon compassion. The University, marking 30 years of academic excellence, seeks to develop skilled professionals who live the healing values of Christ and works in collaboration with AdventHealth to effectively extend His healing ministry. AHU has campuses in Orlando, Fla. and Denver, Colo., and offers undergraduate, graduate, and online programs, including Biomedical Sciences, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Health Sciences, Healthcare Administration, Medical Lab Science, Nurse Anesthesia, Nuclear Medicine, Nursing (BSN), Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Physician Assistant, Radiologic Technology, and Spiritual Care.

