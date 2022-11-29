Artesian Resources Corporation Names Raymond T. Kelly, CPA, Vice President of Information Technology

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), announced that Raymond T. Kelly, CPA, was named Vice President of Information Technology, effective November 4, 2022. Mr. Kelly joined Artesian in 2013 as Manager of Business Applications and was promoted to the Director of Information Technology in 2016. Prior to joining Artesian he served as a Manager for PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he progressively advanced from an Associate; leading information technology audits, financial audits of publicly traded institutions, and utility meter to cash system engagements.







During his time at Artesian, Mr. Kelly, who is responsible for all Information Technology functions, has directly led and overseen all enhancements to the technology portfolio including; enterprise applications, infrastructure, business process automation, analytics, and cybersecurity.

“Ray’s accomplished background and ongoing contributions not only ensure that our Information Technology remains innovative but he has played a critical role in seamlessly integrating our recent acquisitions, burnishing our reputation as a reliable partner as we rapidly grow our business,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair and CEO. “I am confident that Ray will continue to prove as a valuable resource furthering Artesian’s strategic objectives.” In his expanded role, Mr. Kelly will join the executive leadership team as a corporate officer.

Mr. Kelly earned both a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics from Lehigh University. He is a Certified Public Account, a Certified Information Systems Auditor, and a Chartered Global Management Accountant. He serves on the Program Committee of the Boys & Girls Club of Delaware and on the Board of Kingsway Ice Hockey Club as Director of Coaching.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.4 billion gallons of water per year through 1,398 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

