Ratikant Kanungo lately became a new revolution in the luminous Odia film Industry

Ratikant Kanungo has confirmed that his new venture will be based on Odia Identity. He has produced four Oriya feature films and some music albums.

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Odia industry has a brilliant history; they started filmmaking in 1936 when other Indian states knew nothing about films. The first Odia Movie was Sita Bibaha, inspired by Ramayan. But now, the entertainment industry has declined in the recent 20 years.

Filmmakers like Ratikant kanungo are working hard to revive the Odia film industry, but it must be done on time by Mr. Ratikanta Kanungo. He needs to be supported by other filmmakers, the Government, and the Odia-speaking people. Mr. Ratikanta has produced many critically acclaimed and economically successful films like "Rakhi Bandhili Mo Rakhiba Mana" (2006), which won the ETV Film Award in 2011 and many other awards at the national and international levels.

The National level Critics critically acclaimed his movies. He has been busy with a big project for the last few years. Mr. Ratikanta will produce his new project on Oriya Culture.

Ratikant said that nowadays, western culture has become heavy on Oriya, which is why he has planned to create a movie on Oriya Culture, to regain the fame for the Odia language, which Oriya used to have once at the National level.

Ratikanta always favored producing family-oriented films and movies with a social message for the Odisha People. Mr. Kanungo said he would continue promoting Odia's local talents in his films.

The primary factor responsible for the deterioration in the movie industry is the lack of motivation to put tremendous effort, time, and money into making a good film. That's why directors prefer to direct copied stories from south movies or Bollywood movies. That's where Odia Industry lacks. In the Odia language, there are so many great novels on which films can be made. In the past, this has happened. Now directors can do that.

Mr. Ratikanta kanungo has worked on the issues with which the Odia industry is lagging, and he has also found the problems which Odia Industry needs to cope with; No originality: The industry stopped making original movies a decade ago. It's all about making remakes. Even the famous Rath Yatra has never been shown in any movie.

Rampant use of non-Odia actors/actresses: helping out people from other states is great, but it doesn't mean that the Odia talent would be completely forgotten.

Mr. Ratikanta kanungo has worked out these issues and asked for support from other directors and film producers to Revive the Odia Industry and the Golden days of Odia films.